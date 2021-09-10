Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Facebook Launches Ray-Ban Branded Smart Glasses — Will Privacy Concerns Hinder Success?

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Christmas shopping at the Bonaire shopping center in Valencia, Spain - 26 Dec 2020
Xisco Navarro / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

Facebook announced the launch of its Ray-Ban branded smart glasses today, which enable users “to capture photos and video, share [adventures] and listen to music or take phone calls,” according to a statement.

Explore: Facebook Prepares to Launch Novi Digital Wallet Alongside Diem Cryptocurrency – Is it Safe?
Learn: How To Protect Your Financial Information From ‘Data Hungry’ Apps You Use for Social Media, Shopping and More

Deemed Ray-Ban Stories, these smart glasses, built in partnership with EssilorLuxottica, will start selling at $299 and be available in the U.S., as well as Australia, Canada, Ireland, Italy and the UK, the company said.

Facebook said that the glasses pair with the new Facebook View app, enabling wearers to share stories and memories on social media. The app on iOS and Android also enables users to import, edit and share content captured on the smart glasses to apps on phones, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, Twitter, TikTok and Snapchat.

The glasses integrated 5MP cameras enable users to take photos and up to 30-second videos using the capture button or hands-free with Facebook Assistant voice commands, according to the statement.

Related: Teens Today Are Aware of Investing Because of Social Media

“A hard-wired capture LED lights up to let people nearby know when you’re taking a photo or video,” the company said in the statement.

More From Your Money

“From the start, we designed Ray-Ban Stories with privacy in mind, adding numerous built-in features to provide control and peace of mind to both device owners and bystanders. More information on these features, as well as our new guidelines for responsible use, can be found on the Ray-Ban Stories privacy microsite,” the company said in the statement.

Jeremy Greenberg, policy counsel at the Future of Privacy Forum and one of the people Facebook spoke with while developing Ray-Ban Stories, told CNN that there’s “definitely some concerns” surrounding people didn’t not noticing users who are capturing pictures and videos — something that is more obvious when you pull out a phone.

Discover: Apple Expected To Unveil New iPhones at Annual Event on Sept. 14
Prepare: How To Stop Comparison Shopping and Spending on Social Media

“It’ll be interesting to see, if this technology becomes widespread, will folks sort of develop that cultural understanding that their image might be taken, video might be taken?” he told CNN. “It’s really ‘time will tell.'”

More From GOBankingRates

More From Your Money

Last updated: September 10, 2021

About the Author

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.