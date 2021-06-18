Nike, Target and 50 More Companies That Have Made Juneteenth a Paid Holiday

Juneteenth, also known as Emancipation Day, is a celebration of the date that the Union Army’s Major General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and declared the end of both the Civil War and slavery — June 19, 1865. Although the Emancipation Proclamation declared the end of slavery on Jan. 1, 1863, it wasn't until 2 1/2 years later that the war ended and all slaves were actually emancipated.

Find Out: Black-Owned Businesses To Support Right Now

Learn More: 5 Exceptional Banks and Credit Unions That Serve Communities of Color



Juneteenth was first celebrated in 1866, with Texans memorializing the momentous occasion as a day of celebration and community. And on June 17, President Joe Biden signed a bill making Juneteenth a national holiday, with most federal employees immediately being given a day off. (Since June 19 falls on a Saturday, the federal government will mark the day on Friday.)

“Great nations don’t ignore the most painful moments. They don’t ignore those moments in the past. They embrace them,” Biden said in the White House.

Even before Biden's action, several companies had decided to recognize the day on their own — and some are also donating to fight inequality.

Here are all the companies that have made Juneteenth a paid holiday for their employees.