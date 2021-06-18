Are Banks Open Today? See Full List of All Bank Holidays

Not knowing which banks are open on holidays can be frustrating, especially if you need to deposit a check or inquire about a loan only to discover that your branch is closed. Because banks are private enterprises, they can choose to remain open just about anytime they want, including Saturday and Sunday. However, just about all banks in the U.S. close to observe federal holidays.

Special circumstances might also cause banks to shut their doors, such as the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of social distancing rules imposed during the pandemic, many banks have closed branches or implemented special rules on when and how customers can visit a branch. The best way to find out when a bank is open is to contact it directly or check its website.

You might be wondering which national holidays banks in the U.S. observe — or whether they’re open for business on Juneteenth, which was signed into law on Thursday as a federal holiday. Keep reading to learn more.

What National Holidays Are Also Bank Holidays?

Each bank can set its own schedule, but most adhere to the federal holiday calendar observed by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which outlines the 10 federal holidays that are also banking holidays. Here’s a quick look:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King Jr. Day (Birthday of Martin Luther King Jr.)

Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday)

Memorial Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

You can expect your bank to close its physical branches on these holidays every year, though the actual dates for most holidays change from year to year. The exceptions are New Year’s Day, which always falls on Jan. 1; Independence Day is July 4; Veterans Day is Nov. 11 and Christmas Day is Dec. 25.

Some banks also close or have reduced hours on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve. Easter, another major holiday, always falls on a Sunday, so most banks are closed anyway.

When holidays fall on a Saturday, banks typically close the preceding Friday. When holidays fall on a Sunday, banks close the following Monday.

What Holidays Are Banks Closed?

If you find yourself wondering if there are any banks open today, here’s a quick look at holidays when most banks will be closed for 2021 through 2023:

Holidays Bank Status 2021 2022 2023 New Year’s Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 Saturday, Jan. 1 Sunday, Jan. 1 Orthodox Christmas Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Thursday, Jan. 7 Friday, Jan. 7 Saturday, Jan. 7 Martin Luther King Jr. Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Monday, Jan. 18 Monday, Jan, 17 Monday, Jan. 16 Presidents Day (Washington’s Birthday) Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Monday, Feb. 15 Monday, Feb 21 Monday, Feb. 20 Lincoln’s Birthday Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Friday, Feb. 12 Saturday, Feb. 12 Sunday, Feb. 12 Mardi Gras Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Tuesday, Feb. 16 Tuesday, March 1 Tuesday, Feb. 21 Ash Wednesday Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Wednesday, Feb. 17 Wednesday, March 2 Wednesday, Feb. 22 St. Patrick’s Day Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Wednesday, March 17 Thursday, March 17 Friday, March 17 Purim Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Friday, Feb. 26 Friday, March 17 Tuesday, March 7 Passover Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Sunday, March 28 Saturday, April 16 Thursday, April 13 Holi Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Monday, March 29 Saturday, March 19 Wednesday, March 8 Good Friday Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Friday, April 2 Friday, April 15 Friday, April 7 Easter Not a Federal Reserve holiday; because Easter falls on a Sunday, confirm with your bank Sunday, April 4 Sunday, April 17 Sunday, April 9 Ramadan Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Monday, April 12 Saturday, April 2 Wednesday, March 22 Memorial Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Monday, May 31 Monday, May 30 Monday, May 29 Eid al-Fitr Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Thursday, May 13 Tuesday, May 3 Saturday, April 22 Independence Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Sunday, July 4 (observed Monday, July 5) Monday, July 4 Tuesday, July 4 Eid al-Adha Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Tuesday, July 20 Sunday, July 10 Thursday, June 29 Labor Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Monday, Sept. 6 Monday, Sept. 5 Monday, Sept. 4 Patriot Day Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Saturday, Sept. 11 Sunday, Sept. 11 Monday, Sept. 11 Rosh Hashanah Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Monday, Sept. 6 Sunday, Sept. 25 Friday, Sept. 15 Yom Kippur Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Thursday, Sept. 16 Wednesday, Oct. 5 Monday, Sept. 25 Columbus Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Monday, Oct. 11 Monday, Oct. 10 Monday, Oct. 9 Halloween Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Sunday, Oct. 31 Monday, Oct. 31 Tuesday, Oct. 31 Diwali Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Thursday, Nov. 4 Monday, Oct. 24 Sunday, Nov. 12 Election Day Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Tuesday, Nov. 2 Tuesday, Nov. 5 Tuesday, Nov. 7 Veterans Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Thursday, Nov. 11 Friday, Nov. 11 Saturday, Nov. 11 (observed Nov. 10) Thanksgiving Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Thursday, Nov. 25 Thursday, Nov. 24 Thursday, Nov. 23 Black Friday (day after Thanksgiving) Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Friday, Nov. 26 Friday, Nov. 25 Friday, Nov. 24 Hanukkah Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Monday, Dec. 29 Monday, Dec. 19 Friday, Dec. 8 Christmas Eve Not a Federal Reserve holiday; call your bank to confirm hours Friday, Dec. 24 Saturday, Dec. 24 Sunday, Dec. 24 Christmas Day Federal Reserve holiday; most U.S. banks will be closed Saturday, Dec. 25 Sunday, Dec. 25 (observed Monday, Dec. 26) Monday, Dec. 25 Kwanzaa Not a Federal Reserve holiday; U.S. banks will be open Sunday, Dec. 26 Monday, Dec. 26 Tuesday, Dec. 26 New Year’s Eve Not a Federal Reserve holiday; call your bank to confirm hours Friday, Dec. 31 Saturday, Dec. 31 Sunday, Dec. 31

Are Banks Open or Closed on Juneteenth?

On June 17, President Joe Biden signed off on legislation making Juneteenth a federal holiday, effectively immediately. Since Juneteenth falls on June 19, a Saturday, the U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced that most federal employees would observe the holiday on Friday this year.

Most major banks remain open for business as usual on Friday, according to USA Today. The Federal Reserve’s financial services likewise remain open on Friday and will operate as usual on Monday.

Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo will include Juneteenth on their holiday schedules starting in 2022, Bloomberg reported.

What To Do If Your Bank Is Closed

Even if your bank branch is closed, there are a few ways to take care of most of your banking needs. The easiest option is to access your online bank account or use the bank’s mobile app. Thanks to the popularity of online and mobile banking, a number of online-only banks offer a full range of products and services that let you handle most of the banking tasks you could at a branch, including transferring money and making deposits.

Another option is to visit an ATM. Although the functionality of each machine is different, almost all will let you make withdrawals regardless of whether they’re in your bank’s ATM network. You can also make deposits at most in-network ATMs and even some that are out of your bank’s network.

Grocery Store Bank Branches

Finally, you can also inquire about whether or not there are certain branches remaining open even on holidays. Bank branches located inside of a grocery store, for example, will often keep the same hours as the store, even if most of that bank’s other branches are closed. So check to see if there are any nearby store locations that you can visit during bank holidays.

Cynthia Measom contributed to the reporting for this article.