Are Banks Open on Labor Day?

By Laura Woods

Labor Day 2021 falls on Sept. 6, and most banks will be closed. Financial institutions generally follow the Federal Reserve schedule, and Labor Day is a holiday observed by the central bank.

If you need to take care of any banking needs then, plan ahead and check if your bank will be open on Labor Day.

Banks Closed on Labor Day 2021

Most banks will not be open on Labor Day, so plan accordingly by handling your banking needs on Friday or earlier in the day on Saturday. Here are the banks that will definitely be closed:

How To Bank on Labor Day

While planning ahead is probably the best option for meeting your banking needs by Labor Day, options are still available if your local branch is closed:

  • You can visit an ATM to withdraw or deposit money.
  • You can use your bank’s online platform to handle many of your banking needs, such as checking your account balances, setting up payments for upcoming bills, and transferring funds.

Any other services available outside of its online banking options will be up to your financial institution. Check with your bank or credit union ahead of time to see what other services are obtainable when branches are closed.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in 2021

Most banks will be closed on these upcoming holidays in 2021, according to the Federal Reserve:

  • Oct. 11: Columbus Day
  • Nov. 11: Veterans Day (most banks)
  • Nov. 25: Thanksgiving Day
  • Dec. 25: Christmas Day

Schedules are subject to change and may vary by branch.

This article has been updated with additional reporting since its original publication.

