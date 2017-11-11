Advertiser Disclosure
Are Banks Open on Veterans Day?

Lia Sestric

By Lia Sestric

At 11 a.m. on Nov. 11, 1918, the guns of World War I fell silent as the warring parties signed the armistice that would end the most destructive conflict the world had seen at that time. Although the Treaty of Versailles officially ended the Great War in 1919, the world designated Nov. 11 as Armistice Day. Armistice Day became a federal holiday in the U.S. in 1938. In 1954, after World War I, World War II and the Korean War, it was renamed Veterans Day in order to honor those who served and continue to serve.

This year the holiday falls on a Thursday. Because it’s a federally recognized holiday, many banks and other institutions, namely the Federal Reserve System, take the day off as a way to celebrate military veterans. Keep reading to find out whether your bank is open today.

Are Banks Closed on Veterans Day?

Is Veterans Day a bank holiday? Although some financial institutions consider the day a bank holiday, others remain open on Veterans Day.

The Federal Reserve Bank and all of its offices and branches are closed on all federal holidays. Private banks can choose to close, remain open or shorten their bank hours on Veterans Day and other federal holidays. The vast majority of banks follow the lead of the Federal Reserve and close in observance of Veterans Day.

GOBankingRates has compiled a list of which banks are closed for Veterans Day on Thursday, Nov. 11:

Most banks are closed on Veterans Day. But some banks leave a handful of branches open — specifically, those inside grocery stores — on national holidays, and they might even alter their schedules from year to year.

In the past, HSBC, Citizens Bank and SunTrust have opened some of their branches on Veterans Day. Be sure to call your nearest location of these banks to verify they’re open on the holiday.

Contacting Your Bank on Veterans Day

Although most banks are closed on Veterans Day, many keep their call centers open to handle customer service needs. Most banks also have mobile apps and online banking options that customers can utilize on federal holidays like Veterans Day.

After Veterans Day, the only two 2021 bank holidays left are Thanksgiving and Christmas, as GOBankingRates’ list of bank holidays shows. Because these are also federally recognized holidays, your bank will most likely be closed.

Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

Schedules are subject to change and may vary for individual branches.

About the Author

Lia Sestric is a Pittsburgh native and graduate from E.W. Scripps School of Journalism at Ohio University. Her bachelor’s degree is in Broadcast News. She has written and produced television news stories in the Los Angeles area and Charleston, S.C. In 2012, Lia began to freelance write on the side about higher education and careers for Yahoo! Finance. Lia is now based in the Washington, D.C. area and continues to work on national and local writing contracts. Her work frequently appears on major sites like Yahoo, The Huffington Post, MSN, Entrepreneur, Business Insider, USA Today, in addition to GOBankingRates. 
You can follow her on Twitter @liasestric and Facebook @LSHWrites. Lia can be reached by email lia.sestric@gmail.com.

