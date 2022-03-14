Advertiser Disclosure
Tesla Will Keep Conscripted Ukrainians on Payroll for 3 Months

Elon Musk and Tesla are continuing to support Ukraine, saying Ukrainian employees will keep getting paid for at least three months if they’re enlisted to fight against Russia.

In an email to employees obtained by CNBC, the company said that “for any Tesla employee who is a Ukrainian national and has been asked to return to Ukraine for active duty as a reservist, we will maintain their employment and salary for 3 months, with a view to assessing after this period as needed.”

In addition, the company stated, “Tesla has opened free Supercharging at stations bordering Ukraine to support those impacted by the recent invasion. Within hours of implementation, Tesla emailed local owners announcing that several Supercharger stations near Ukraine could be used by Tesla and non-Tesla electric vehicles, free of charge. Although Tesla does not officially operate within Ukraine, any of the country’s estimated 5,000 Tesla owners can access free Supercharging at select stations in Poland, Hungary Slovakia,” according to CNBC.

On Monday, Feb. 28, a shipment of SpaceX’s Starlink satellite dishes was delivered in Ukraine, following an appeal to Elon Musk from the country’s digital minister Mykhailo Fedorov on Twitter, as GOBankingRates previously reported.

Several other automakers have taken steps since Russia started its war against Ukraine. On March 1, Ford said in a statement that it was “deeply concerned about the invasion of Ukraine and the resultant threats to peace and stability.”

“The situation has compelled us to reassess our operations in Russia. In recent years, Ford has significantly wound down its Russian operations, which now focus exclusively on commercial van manufacturing and Russian sales through a minority interest in the Sollers Ford joint venture. Given the situation, we have today informed our JV partners that we are suspending our operations in Russia, effective immediately, until further notice,” according to the statement on the company’s website.

General Motors also said it was halting exports to Russia “until further notice,” according to CNN.

Toyota issued a statement as well, saying that its business in Russia includes 168 retail locations and one plant in St Petersburg manufacturing RAV4 and Camry models for the Russian market mainly.

“Toyota Motor Russia will stop production at its St-Petersburg plant from 4 March and has stopped imports of vehicles, until further notice, due to supply chain disruptions,” according to the statement on its website.

About the Author

Yaël Bizouati-Kennedy is a former full-time financial journalist and has written for several publications, including Dow Jones, The Financial Times Group, Bloomberg and Business Insider. She also worked as a vice president/senior content writer for major NYC-based financial companies, including New York Life and MSCI. Yaël is now freelancing and most recently, she co-authored  the book “Blockchain for Medical Research: Accelerating Trust in Healthcare,” with Dr. Sean Manion. (CRC Press, April 2020) She holds two master’s degrees, including one in Journalism from New York University and one in Russian Studies from Université Toulouse-Jean Jaurès, France.

