Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Business

Who Pays Employees Better — Elon Musk or Mark Zuckerberg? Or Jeff Bezos?

3 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
F1 - MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023, - 06 May 2023
ANTONIN VINCENT / DPPI / Shutterstock.com

See Our Best Picks

You often hear about the “top 1%” wealthiest people in the world, a group which includes billionaire business owners Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Mark Zuckerberg in the first, third, and ninth spots, respectively.

With net worths of roughly $248 billion, $159 billion, and $112 billion, you may think they have plenty of cash to pay workers at their respective companies fairly. But are workers under these magnates earning a living wage? Who pays their employees better?

As in any company, it depends on the job position you hold. Engineers and executives earn top dollar at these companies, while warehouse workers and interns earn less.

Average Pay Ranges at Amazon

Glassdoor shows average salary ranges at Amazon from just over $35,000 for warehouse workers up to $769,000 for a senior vice president. The pay for warehouse workers at Amazon is slightly lower than the mean annual wage for laborers and freight, stock, and material movers nationwide, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The mean annual wage is $37,510, with the lowest paid workers earning just $27,610, and the those at the top end of the pay scale earning $48,560.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Software development engineers at Amazon earn a median pay of $216,186 per year. Based on statistics from Indeed, most Amazon engineers make more than the average base salary of $115,326 for software engineers nationwide, and many are at the high-end of the range for software engineering jobs.

Average Pay Ranges at Meta

Meta — the parent company of Facebook, Instagram and new platform Threads — offers a salary range from $41,000 for a janitor up to $644,537 for a senior vice president, per Glassdoor. Software engineers at Meta earn an average of $232,021 per year, according to Glassdoor statistics.

However, the Washington Post recently reported that Meta offered virtual reality programmers upwards of $600,000 to $1 million, which experts say is “significantly more” than equivalent positions might garner at most gaming companies.

Average Pay Ranges at Elon Musk’s Companies

At the low end of the range, janitors at Tesla earn just $39,419, on average, less than at Meta.

Tesla software engineers earn less than they might make at Amazon or Meta, bringing in an average of $185,785 per year. But executives also earn less, with the average salary topping out at $584,673 for a senior vice president, according to Glassdoor statistics.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

SpaceX salaries skew even lower, with the median pay for an engineer sitting at $153,787. On the high end, rocket engineers can earn as much as $197,000, with the lowest salary at $122,000. These salaries are still higher than the national average. According to BLS data, aerospace engineers earn a median annual wage of $127,900.

Final Thoughts

At businesses owned by all three billionaires, there is obviously a wide range from the top of the pay scale to the bottom, with engineers earning a mid-range salary and c-suite executives receiving high six figures.

The tech industry is highly competitive and all three companies, along with companies like Apple and Netflix, seek to bring in the best of the best.

While Amazon’s lower-end wages for warehouse workers are less than the median pay for these types of jobs, Tesla and Meta compensate laborers like janitors better than the national average. According to BLS data, janitors can expect to earn median pay of just $29,760 per year.

More From GOBankingRates

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Related Content

5 Element Food Therapy

Money

5 Element Food Therapy

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

20 Best States for Renters

Money

20 Best States for Renters

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Lost Buddy Spices

Money

Lost Buddy Spices

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Relish Your Chef

Money

Relish Your Chef

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

$30 Million Won in the Lottery by Math Wiz Who Beat The System 14 Times

Wealth

$30 Million Won in the Lottery by Math Wiz Who Beat The System 14 Times

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

Money

7 Remote Jobs Gen Z Will Love

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Mexichic Crafts / Goddess Mercado

Money

Mexichic Crafts / Goddess Mercado

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

8 Jobs That Pay You 50% More If You Live in These States

Money

8 Jobs That Pay You 50% More If You Live in These States

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Fund

Money

Here's How To Build a 6-Month Emergency Fund

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Grant Cardone vs. Barbara Corcoran: Do You Really Need To ‘Work Your Buns Off To Get Rich’?

Wealth

Grant Cardone vs. Barbara Corcoran: Do You Really Need To 'Work Your Buns Off To Get Rich'?

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

What Are the Different Lottery Payouts and Which Is Smartest To Take?

Money

What Are the Different Lottery Payouts and Which Is Smartest To Take?

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Millennials Are Poorer Than They Were a Year Ago — 5 Ways They Can Turn Things Around

Money

Millennials Are Poorer Than They Were a Year Ago -- 5 Ways They Can Turn Things Around

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

We’re Small Business Owners: Here’s How We’re Dealing With Inflation

Money

We're Small Business Owners: Here's How We're Dealing With Inflation

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

Money

10 Midwest Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

AI Was Used To Address Housing Crisis — ‘Not So Intelligent’ Result Missed the Mark in 3 Ways

Money

AI Was Used To Address Housing Crisis -- 'Not So Intelligent' Result Missed the Mark in 3 Ways

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

Generational Wealth ‘Curse’ Is Causing 90% of Families To Run Out of Money — How To Beat the Odds

Money

Generational Wealth 'Curse' Is Causing 90% of Families To Run Out of Money -- How To Beat the Odds

July 17, 2023

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!