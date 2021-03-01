Advertiser Disclosure

Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

As recent history shows, a lot can change in a month.
By Andrew Lisa Understanding the Economy

Mandatory Credit: Photo by KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock (11665880m)Republican presidential candidate President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the final presidential debate with moderator Kristen Welker, on the campus of Belmont University, in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, October 22, 2020.
KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock / KEVIN DIETSCH/UPI/Shutterstock

In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.

By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.

In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.

Last updated: March 1, 2021

"The United States Capitol in Washington DC, USA.
1/11
code6d / Getty Images

Executive Orders Signed

  • Donald J. Trump: 12
  • Joseph R. Biden: 31

DOW-JONES
2/11
DW labs Incorporated / Shutterstock.com

Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency

  • Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25
  • Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38

Moscow, Russia - August 09, 2013: Man using Bloomberg app on iPad at lunch time.
3/11
Erikona / Getty Images

Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency

  • Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05
  • Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32

DOW JONES
4/11
Pavel Ignatov / Shutterstock.com

Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite

  • Donald J. Trump: 4.02%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%

NEW YORK, NY -4 SEPTEMBER 2016- The Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in New York is home to 2016 Republican nominee Donald Trump.
5/11
EQRoy / Shutterstock.com

Approval Rating at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.30%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%

6/11
Crush Rush / Shutterstock.com

Disapproval Rating at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.20%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 36%

Fragment of the inside of dome of the Capitol Building in Washington DC.
7/11
Oleg Albinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term

  • Donald J. Trump: .10 approve
  • Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve

Peoria,AZ - May 25 2020: Former Vice President of the United States Joe Biden walking with supporters at a pre-Wing Ding march from Molly McGowan Park in Clear Lake, Iowa.
8/11
Pix_Arena / Shutterstock.com

Approval Rating a Month Later

  • Donald J. Trump: 44.60%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock (10338009d)President Donald Trump smiles during a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, in WashingtonTrump, Washington, USA - 16 Jul 2019.
9/11
Alex Brandon/AP / Shutterstock.com

Change in Approval Rating After a Month

  • Donald J. Trump: 0.30%
  • Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%

American Flags flying in a small town square.
10/11
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Disapproval Rating a Month Later

  • Donald J. Trump: 50.40%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%

Government Shutdown federal employee interview.
11/11
Matthew Forero / Shutterstock.com

Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month

  • Donald J. Trump: 6.20%
  • Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%

