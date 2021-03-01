Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To Know

Biden’s First Month vs. Trump’s: Here Are the Major Numbers To KnowAs recent history shows, a lot can change in a month.
In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.
Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?
By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.
Did You Know: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.
Last updated: March 1, 2021
Executive Orders Signed
- Donald J. Trump: 12
- Joseph R. Biden: 31
In the News: How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments
Read: How President Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Affect You
Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency
- Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25
- Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38
See: All the Ways the Biden Family Has Made Money Over the Past 20 Years
Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency
- Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05
- Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32
Find Out: The Top Stocks To Invest In With a Democrat in the White House
Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite
- Donald J. Trump: 4.02%
- Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%
Approval Rating at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: 44.30%
- Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%
Disapproval Rating at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: 44.20%
- Joseph R. Biden: 36%
See: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2021
Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: .10 approve
- Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve
Find Out: All About the Federal Budget and Its Role in Your Life
Approval Rating a Month Later
- Donald J. Trump: 44.60%
- Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%
More: Biden’s Free College Proposal Could Add $160 Billion to Economy
Change in Approval Rating After a Month
- Donald J. Trump: 0.30%
- Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%
More: Biden Wants To Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?
Disapproval Rating a Month Later
- Donald J. Trump: 50.40%
- Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%
Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month
- Donald J. Trump: 6.20%
- Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%
More From GOBankingRates
- Here’s the Average IRS Tax Refund Amount by State
- 25 Simple Things To Do To Keep Your Car Costs Low
- 27 Ugly Truths About Retirement
- PenFed Auto Loan Review: Competitive Rates for Buying and Refinancing
About the Author
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.
View All
In his first month in office, President Donald Trump was riding high after scoring the most shocking upset in modern political history. The economy was roaring, the stock market was soaring and Trump’s Republican party controlled both chambers of Congress. As a housewarming gift, then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell handed the newly minted president a pilfered Supreme Court vacancy to fill.
Find Out: How Much Is Former President Donald Trump Worth?
By contrast, during his first month in office, President Joe Biden led the nation in mourning a half-million COVID-19 deaths. He conducted the vigil in a newly militarized Washington, D.C., which was still cordoned off with concertina wire after an insurrectionist mob of the outgoing president’s supporters graduated from protesters to domestic terrorists on Jan. 6.
Did You Know: How Much Is President Joe Biden Worth?
In short, a lot can happen in a month — especially if you’re the president. Here’s how the first 30 days panned out for Biden compared to the same period of time in 2016 for his predecessor Trump.
Last updated: March 1, 2021
Executive Orders Signed
- Donald J. Trump: 12
- Joseph R. Biden: 31
In the News: How the Stock Market Is Responding to President Joe Biden — And What That Means for Your Investments
Read: How President Joe Biden’s Tax Plan Could Affect You
Dow Jones Composite Closing on First Day of Presidency
- Donald J. Trump: $19,827.25
- Joseph R. Biden: $31,188.38
See: All the Ways the Biden Family Has Made Money Over the Past 20 Years
Dow Jones Composite Closing a Month Into Presidency
- Donald J. Trump: $20,624.05
- Joseph R. Biden: $31,494.32
Find Out: The Top Stocks To Invest In With a Democrat in the White House
Percent Change in Dow Jones Composite
- Donald J. Trump: 4.02%
- Joseph R. Biden: 0.98%
Approval Rating at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: 44.30%
- Joseph R. Biden: 55.50%
Disapproval Rating at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: 44.20%
- Joseph R. Biden: 36%
See: Experts Predict What the Economy Will Look Like at the End of 2021
Net Approval/Disapproval at Start of Term
- Donald J. Trump: .10 approve
- Joseph R. Biden: 19.5 approve
Find Out: All About the Federal Budget and Its Role in Your Life
Approval Rating a Month Later
- Donald J. Trump: 44.60%
- Joseph R. Biden: 54.40%
More: Biden’s Free College Proposal Could Add $160 Billion to Economy
Change in Approval Rating After a Month
- Donald J. Trump: 0.30%
- Joseph R. Biden: -1.10%
More: Biden Wants To Shut Down Credit Bureaus – What Would That Mean for You?
Disapproval Rating a Month Later
- Donald J. Trump: 50.40%
- Joseph R. Biden: 39.40%
Change in Disapproval Rating After a Month
- Donald J. Trump: 6.20%
- Joseph R. Biden: 3.40%
More From GOBankingRates
About the Author
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.