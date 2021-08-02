Bipartisan Senate Group Unveils $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

The 2700-page text of the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act was unveiled last night by a bipartisan group of senators.

“Over the last four days we have worked day and night to finalize historic legislation that will invest in our nation’s hard infrastructure and create good-paying jobs for working Americans in communities across the country without raising taxes. This bipartisan bill and our shared commitment to see it across the finish line is further proof that the Senate can work. We look forward to moving this bill through the Senate and delivering for the American people,” said the statement by U.S. senators Rob Portman (R-Ohio), Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), Susan Collins (R-Maine), Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Mark Warner (D-Va.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.), Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.).

The new bill includes $110 billion for roads, bridges and other major projects; $11 billion in transportation safety programs; $39 billion in transit modernization and improved accessibility; and $66 billion in rail investment, according to the White House fact sheet.

“So many people have given up on the Senate,” Sen. Manchin said on the Senate floor, according to the transcript of his speech. “They have given up on Congress. They have given up on our ability to be able to do the big things. This is big. This is a big deal. I don’t care who is looking at it any way they can. It’s been said that nothing like this has been done in 30 years. It hasn’t…The American people are speaking loudly and clear. The polls are overwhelming. Whether it’s Democrat, Republican, Independent, they could care less. They want their infrastructure repaired…They want to be able to communicate and compete for the jobs in the 21st Century.”

