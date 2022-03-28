SNAP Schedule: April Benefits Disbursal for California

CalFresh, also known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP nationwide, distributes monthly food benefits via the Golden State Advantage Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card to eligible low-income individuals and families in California.

Benefit cards are refilled monthly and funds can be used to purchase fresh food items at retail stores and farmers markets that accept EBT cards as payment. EBT cards can be used just like credit or debit cards. Simply swipe the EBT card in the card reader and enter your PIN. If you’re purchasing non-eligible items, you’ll be required to use an alternate form of payment for those items.

CalFresh is federally mandated but state-supervised and county-operated, according to the California Department of Social Services. The amount each household receives depends on household income and monthly expenses.

California distributes SNAP benefits over the first 10 days of the month, and the day when your benefits are deposited onto your EBT depends on the last digit of your case number. For example, if your case number ends with one, your EBT card should be loaded on April 1 with your benefit. Benefits are also available on weekends and holidays.

Case # ends in Benefits available 1 1st of the month 2 2nd of the month 3 3rd of the month 4 4th of the month 5 5th of the month 6 6th of the month 7 7th of the month 8 8th of the month 9 9th of the month 0 10th of the month

If you want to qualify for CalFresh by April, your benefits may be expedited on the same day or within three days following the date your application is received. One of the following must apply:

Your household’s gross income is less than $150 per month and the money on hand or in the bank is less than $100

Your household includes a migrant or seasonal farm worker and you are in need

Your household’s combined monthly gross income and available resources are less than your monthly rent or mortgage and utilities

