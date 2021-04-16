Advertiser Disclosure

Here Are the Best Jobs in America — Is Yours One of Them?

By Bob Haegele

Thankfully, the unemployment rate is far lower than its near-15% peak in April 2020. Nevertheless, it stands at 6% now — still nearly double where it was just before the pandemic began. As a result, millions of Americans are searching for their next job.

In addition, the start of the year is usually a popular time to look for a new job, according to Glassdoor Economic Research. To help you land your next gig, Glassdoor put together a list of the 50 best jobs for 2021. The criteria it used are median base salary, job satisfaction rating and number of job openings. The jobs are ranked by weighting each of the three criteria equally.

Key takeaways include:

  • Tech jobs continue to dominate these lists. Indeed, the top six jobs and eight of the top 10 are tech jobs. In all, 22 tech jobs make the list. And because tech is ubiquitous these days, tech jobs pervade all industries — not just tech companies.
  • Technical program manager has the highest median base salary at $142,379.
  • Corporate recruiter has the highest job satisfaction rating at 4.4, for the second year in a row, according to the study.
  • Software engineer has the most job openings on the list, with over 40,564  job openings as of Dec. 7, 2020. Glassdoor understands the importance of job openings in the context of the pandemic, so all of its Top 50 jobs have at least 2,000 openings as of the same Dec. 7, 2020 date.

Keep reading to see the complete list of best jobs in America for 2021.

Last updated: April 16, 2021

Dean Mitchell / Getty Images

50. Mechanical Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,277
  • Median Base Salary: $75,785

guvendemir / Getty Images

49. Financial Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,705
  • Median Base Salary: $70,959

Zephyr18 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

48. Civil Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,705
  • Median Base Salary: $65,612

kate_sept2004 / Getty Images

47. Customer Success Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,046
  • Median Base Salary: $66,041

Antonio_Diaz / Getty Images/iStockphoto

46. Corporate Recruiter

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,390
  • Median Base Salary: $70,959

Drazen_ / Getty Images

45. Finance Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.7
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,623
  • Median Base Salary: $110,091

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

44. Risk Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,688
  • Median Base Salary: $94,488

AtnoYdur / Getty Images

43. Tax Accountant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,829
  • Median Base Salary: $67,028

shapecharge / Getty Images

42. Technical Project Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,043
  • Median Base Salary: $103,633

©Shutterstock.com

41. Physician Assistant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,601
  • Median Base Salary: $107,238

Eva-Katalin / Getty Images

40. Scrum Master

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,331
  • Median Base Salary: $105,000

stevecoleimages / Getty Images

39. Operations Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 23,181
  • Median Base Salary: $70,000

Minerva Studio / Shutterstock.com

38. Attorney

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,954
  • Median Base Salary: $86,071

©Shutterstock.com

37. Electrical Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,255
  • Median Base Salary: $80,033

monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

36. Realtor

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.4
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,148
  • Median Base Salary: $52,022

vm / Getty Images

35. Data Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 7,748
  • Median Base Salary: $70,000

Django / Getty Images

34. QA Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,654
  • Median Base Salary: $85,000

kali9 / Getty Images

33. Construction Superintendent

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,438
  • Median Base Salary: $80,738

©Shutterstock.com

32. Project Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 34,362
  • Median Base Salary: $80,562

Cecilie_Arcurs / Getty Images

31. Marketing Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 12,811
  • Median Base Salary: $68,042

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

30. Technical Program Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,618
  • Median Base Salary: $142,379

Halfpoint / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Business Analyst

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 13,677
  • Median Base Salary: $76,201

Hispanolistic / Getty Images

28. Clinic Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,132
  • Median Base Salary: $74,562

PeopleImages / Getty Images

27. Clinical Nurse

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 7,702
  • Median Base Salary: $74,031

©Shutterstock.com

26. Sales Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 16,458
  • Median Base Salary: $72,560

CreativeDJ / Getty Images

25. Product Designer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,420
  • Median Base Salary: $104,120

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

24. UX Designer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,122
  • Median Base Salary: $90,881

SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com

23. Cloud Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,482
  • Median Base Salary: $105,565

JohnnyGreig / Getty Images

22. Solutions Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,654
  • Median Base Salary: $90,942

Portra / iStock.com

21. Consultant

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 9,841
  • Median Base Salary: $83,069

mediaphotos / Getty Images

20. Program Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 18,963
  • Median Base Salary: $80,066

goodluz / Shutterstock.com

19. Tax Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,052
  • Median Base Salary: $111,046

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

18. Product Marketing Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,998
  • Median Base Salary: $120,267

CasarsaGuru / Getty Images/iStockphoto

17. Machine Learning Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,977
  • Median Base Salary: $104,837

DragonImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Back End Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.3
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,001
  • Median Base Salary: $90,757

scyther5 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Automation Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,123
  • Median Base Salary: $86,445

SolisImages / iStock.com

14. Salesforce Developer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,346
  • Median Base Salary: $89,098

Portra / Getty Images

13. Strategy Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 2,647
  • Median Base Salary: $123,207

SolStock / Getty Images

12. HR Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 3,818
  • Median Base Salary: $87,852

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

11. Front End Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,978
  • Median Base Salary: $81,360

Lucky Business / Shutterstock.com

10. Dentist

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,315
  • Median Base Salary: $134,122

alvarez / Getty Images

9. Software Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.8
  • Number of Job Openings: 40,564
  • Median Base Salary: $110,245

vgajic / Getty Images

8. Mobile Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 4,631
  • Median Base Salary: $94,301

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

7. Business Development Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 8,827
  • Median Base Salary: $82,182

SFIO CRACHO / Shutterstock.com

6. Information Security Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,621
  • Median Base Salary: $110,000

©Shutterstock.com

5. DevOps Engineer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 6,904
  • Median Base Salary: $110,003

4. Enterprise Architect

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.0
  • Number of Job Openings: 10,069
  • Median Base Salary: $131,361

Geber86 / Getty Images

3. Product Manager

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 3.9
  • Number of Job Openings: 14,515
  • Median Base Salary: $121,107

SolStock / Getty Images

2. Data Scientist

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.1
  • Number of Job Openings: 5,971
  • Median Base Salary: $113,736

kasto80 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Java Developer

  • Job Satisfaction Rating: 4.2
  • Number of Job Openings: 10,103
  • Median Base Salary: $90,830

Bob Haegele is a personal finance writer who specializes in topics such as investing, banking, credit cards, and real estate. His work has been featured on The Ladders, The Good Men Project, and Small Biz Daily. He also co-runs Modest Money and is a dog sitter and walker.

