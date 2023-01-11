What Are the Best Places To Work in 2023 According to Job Review Site Glassdoor?

hapabapa / iStock.com

On Jan. 10, jobs reviews site Glassdoor posted its Best Places to Work 2023, a list of the winners of its 15th annual Employees’ Choice Awards. Winners were chosen based on the input of employees who voluntarily shared anonymous feedback about their respective companies on Glassdoor in 2022. The Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Awards recognizes the best places to work — according to Glassdoor reviewers — across the U.S., Canada, UK, France and Germany.

See: US & Puerto Rico Are the Worst Places To Face a Layoff

Explore: 5 (Really Good) Reasons You Should Quit Your Job Despite Economy

Find: New Job Seekers in 2023 May Have an Advantage With These 5 ‘Soft Skills’

The top 10 best places to work — according to a ratings system out of five — are as follows:

10. In-N-Out Burger (4.6 rating out of 5)

When stepping through California and other select locations in the Southwest, meat eaters are obligated to pay a visit to In-N-Out Burger. But they may not know that it’s not just a purveyor of great animal-style burgers, it’s also a fantastic place to work — even for entry level workers, who reportedly receive $2 above the minimum wage along with an array of benefits.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

9. ServiceNow (4.6 rating)

ServiceNow is a software company based in Santa Clara, Calif. The company employs 21,871 people, according to LinkedIn, and supports a hybrid workplace.

8. Google (4.6 rating)

The company that needs no introduction, Google (also known as Alphabet) employs over 10,000 people, according to Glassdoor. The tech mammoth is headquartered in Mountain View, Calif.

7. Boston Consulting Group (4.6 rating)

Boston Consulting Group is a global consulting firm that partners with business leaders. It employees over 22,000 people in more than 50 countries and is, indeed, based in Boston, Mass.

6. MathWorks (4.6 rating)

MathWorks is a developer of mathematical computing software for engineers and scientists. The company, based in Natick, Mass. employs over 4,500 people, with 30% of them located outside the U.S.

5. NVIDIA (4.6 rating)

NVIDIA, the technology company known for designing and manufacturing graphics processing units (GPUs), is based in Santa Clara, Calif. According to Glassdoor, over 10,000 people work here.

4. McKinsey & Company (4.6 rating)

Global management consulting firm McKinsey & Company advises businesses, institutions and governments. According to LinkedIn, 44,067 people work at the company, which uses a hybrid/flexible work model and has locations around the world.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

3. Bain & Company (4.6 rating)

Global management consulting firm Bain & Company advises leaders on everything from strategy and marketing to IT and M&A across all industries. The company is headquartered in Boston, Mass., and employs some 15,000 people around the world.

2. Box (4.6 rating)

Box, Inc. develops internet applications software. It started back in 2005, and now works with 97,000 companies, with 68% of them being in the Fortune 500 club. The company employs 1,001 to 5,000 people, according to Glassdoor, and is headquartered in Redwood City, Calif.

California Big Tech Salaries Revealed: State Law Exposes How Much These Jobs Really Pay

Plan: Freelancers Will Be Better Able To Save for Retirement Under SECURE 2.0 Act

1. Gainsight (4.7 rating)

Gainsight is a software company specializing in customer experience and product analytics. The company employs between 1,001 and 5,000 people, according to Crunchbase, and is based in San Francisco. It’s held seven rounds of funding and has raised a total of $156.3 million.

More From GOBankingRates