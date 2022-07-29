Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Can You Collect Unemployment From a Part-Time Job?

David Nadelle

By David Nadelle

Woman working alone from home having conference call, corona virus isolation and quarantine, freelance jobs.
Mladen_Kostic / Getty Images

The stress of losing a job can seem overwhelming. Just as there are measures you can take to maintain your mental and emotional health, unemployment benefits can provide relief from the financial burden of losing your livelihood and stability while you look for work and get back on your feet.

Learn: How Many Hours Can You Work and Still Get Unemployment?
Discover: 5 Best & Worst States for Unemployment in 2022

We often think that unemployment insurance (UI) caters primarily to unlucky workers who have lost permanent full-time positions. Still, there are many states that take a loss of part-time work into consideration when deciding eligibility and benefit payments.   

Bonus Offer: Open a new Citi Priority Account by 1/9/23 and earn up to a $2,000 cash bonus after completing required activities.

Partial unemployment benefits are typically sought by workers who have lost part-time jobs or have had full-time hours cut by an employer. As The Balance Careers explains, partial unemployment benefits vary from state to state but you must be actively looking for work during your unemployment period and, with few exceptions, must be unemployed through no fault of your own to meet unemployment insurance eligibility requirements.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

To calculate the total amount of your partial benefits, your state unemployment office will examine your work history. According to Chron.com, most states look back 15 months to the day you file your unemployment claim and tally the wages you earned in the two three-month quarters during that time period when you made the most in earnings.

State unemployment offices will also verify if you meet the state minimum earnings or hours requirements and any time-of-employment rules that factor into their eligibility rules and formula. But, again, every state does differently when it comes to eligibility and calculating unemployment benefits.

Bonus Offer: Find a Checking Account that Fits Your Lifestyle. $100 Bonus Offer for New Checking Account Customers.

In New York, for example, unemployed claimants — whether former full-time or part-time workers — must meet three applicant qualifications to receive unemployment:

  1. Former employees must have worked and been paid wages in at least two calendar quarters by companies with unemployment insurance.
  2. Past workers must have been paid at least $1,900 in one calendar quarter.
  3. New York residents’ total wages paid must be at least 1.5 times the amount paid in their highest paid quarter.
Make Your Money Work Better for You

In Washington, you must have worked, at least partially, in the state in the last 18 months and must have worked at least 680 hours in your “base year” (the first four of the last five completed calendar quarters), per the Washington State Employment Security Department.

Every state has different rules and they might be more complicated than you expect. If you are a long-term, full-time worker who has suddenly found yourself out of work, you will probably meet most state’s eligibility requirements quite easily. For part-time workers out of a job, unemployment eligibility requirements might be harder to achieve depending on your state’s rules.

See: 50 Best (and Worst) Cities for an Early Retirement
Early Retirement Hack: A New IRS Rule Lets You Withdraw More From Your Retirement Accounts Without Penalty

Even if you have met the guidelines to receive partial unemployment benefits as detailed on your state’s unemployment website, Indeed notes that it’s a good idea to explore additional state resources and speak with a representative if you have questions.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

About the Author

David Nadelle

David Nadelle

David Nadelle is a freelance editor and writer based in Ottawa, Canada. After working in the energy industry for 18 years, he decided to change careers in 2016 and concentrate full-time on all aspects of writing. He recently completed a technical communication diploma and holds previous university degrees in journalism, sociology and criminology. David has covered a wide variety of financial and lifestyle topics for numerous publications and has experience copywriting for the retail industry.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

Best Bank Accounts of July 2022

SAVE NOW!

Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.