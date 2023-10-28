8 Highest-Paying Walmart Jobs

Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Walmart offers a wide array of job opportunities. While many think of cashier and stocking positions, the corporation has many roles that come with impressive salaries. Here are some of the highest-paying jobs at Walmart.

1. Store Manager

Store managers are at the helm of each Walmart location, responsible for everything from employee supervision to ensuring sales targets are met.

Average salary: On average, Walmart store managers can earn $200,000 or more annually, based on their location and store performance.

2. Pharmacist

With many Walmart locations featuring in-store pharmacies, pharmacists play a crucial role in providing medical guidance and dispensing medications.

Average salary: Walmart pharmacists can expect to earn upwards of $150,000 annually, depending on location, experience, and qualifications.

3. Software Engineer

Walmart isn’t just about brick-and-mortar stores. With a growing online presence, Walmart employs software engineers to enhance its digital platform, ensuring a seamless shopping experience for online customers.

Average salary: Software engineers at Walmart can earn roughly $123,000, based on their expertise and project involvement.

4. Data Scientist

In the era of big data, Walmart relies heavily on data scientists to analyze vast amounts of consumer information. This role is pivotal in shaping marketing strategies and understanding buying patterns.

Average salary: Data scientists at Walmart can expect an average salary of $135,000, depending on experience and the specific nature of their projects.

5. Financial Analyst

Financial analysts at Walmart scrutinize the company’s financial data, assess business performance, and help in strategic planning to ensure the company remains profitable.

Average salary: Financial analysts can earn $70,000 or more at Walmart. Salaries are influenced by an analyst’s years of experience and the complexity of their role.

6. Supply Chain Manager

Ensuring that products move efficiently from suppliers to stores is a big task. Supply chain managers are tasked with overseeing this flow, ensuring timely delivery, and optimizing logistics.

Average salary: At Walmart, supply chain managers can command salaries ranging from $80,000 to more than $100,000, based on the scale of their responsibilities and experience.

7. Attorneys

Given its vast operations, Walmart has an in-house team of attorneys to handle various legal matters, from real estate transactions to employment issues.

Average salary: Attorneys at Walmart can earn $150,000 or more, depending on their specialization and seniority.

8. Human Resources Manager

HR managers play a pivotal role in recruiting, training, and ensuring the well-being of Walmart’s vast workforce.

Average salary: Human resources managers can expect to earn more than $100,000, influenced by the size of the store they oversee and their HR expertise.

Additional Benefits

Beyond the base salary, many of these positions come with additional benefits such as:

Bonuses : Many roles, especially managerial ones, offer performance-based bonuses.

: Many roles, especially managerial ones, offer performance-based bonuses. Healthcare : Comprehensive health insurance, including medical, dental, and vision.

: Comprehensive health insurance, including medical, dental, and vision. Retirement Plans : 401(k) matching, helping employees prepare for retirement.

: 401(k) matching, helping employees prepare for retirement. Stock Options : Some employees have the opportunity to buy Walmart stock at a discount.

: Some employees have the opportunity to buy Walmart stock at a discount. Discounts: Employees usually enjoy discounts on in-store purchases.

The Bottom Line

While Walmart offers numerous entry-level positions, it’s also a place where professionals can carve out lucrative careers. From the store floor to the digital realm, Walmart provides diverse roles with competitive salaries, making it an attractive workplace for individuals from various professional backgrounds. Whether you’re just starting out or have years of experience, Walmart might have a high-paying job that fits your skill set.

