Money / Business

Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States

Laura Gariepy

By Laura Gariepy

Las Vegas - Circa June 2019: Walmart Retail Location.
jetcityimage / Getty Images

Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.

According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:

StateAddressLocation Type
Arkansas3701 SE Dodson Rd., BentonvillePick-up only
Washington D.C. 99 H Street NW, WashingtonRetail store
Florida6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas ParkNeighborhood Market
Illinois17550 South Halsted St., HomewoodRetail store
Illinois12690 S. Route 59, PlainfieldRetail store
Illinois840 N. McCormick Blvd, LincolnwoodPick-up only
New Mexico301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, AlbuquerqueRetail store
Oregon4200 82nd Ave. SE, PortlandRetail store
Oregon1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., PortlandRetail store
Wisconsin10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., MilwaukeeRetail store
Make the Most of Your Walmart Shopping Experience

If you’re a bargain hunter, check out GOBankingRates’ complete guide to saving money at Walmart. You’ll learn about the best deals on electronics, groceries, and more. Plus, you’ll see how the retailer stacks up against competitors like Costco and Target.

Laura Gariepy

Laura Gariepy

Laura has been a freelance writer since 2018. Her work primarily focuses on managing your money, navigating your career, and running a successful business. She earned her MBA and a Bachelor's degree in Psychology during her previous career in human resources. She is also a business coach to new and aspiring freelancers and runs an online resource hub for them called Before You Go Freelance. In addition, she helps other writers get clear on their message, plan their content, and produce compelling written works.
