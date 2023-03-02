Walmart Store Closures in 2023 Will Affect Consumers in These 6 States
Retail giant Walmart will close 10 U.S.-based locations this year due to poor financial performance, despite the company’s overall 7.3% Q4 revenue increase. The retailer has a track record of shuttering under-performing locations. Walmart closed several stores in 2019 and more than 150 stores in 2016.
According to Business Insider, here’s a list of the affected locations for this round of closures:
|State
|Address
|Location Type
|Arkansas
|3701 SE Dodson Rd., Bentonville
|Pick-up only
|Washington D.C.
|99 H Street NW, Washington
|Retail store
|Florida
|6900 US Highway 19 North, Pinellas Park
|Neighborhood Market
|Illinois
|17550 South Halsted St., Homewood
|Retail store
|Illinois
|12690 S. Route 59, Plainfield
|Retail store
|Illinois
|840 N. McCormick Blvd, Lincolnwood
|Pick-up only
|New Mexico
|301 San Mateo Blvd. SE, Albuquerque
|Retail store
|Oregon
|4200 82nd Ave. SE, Portland
|Retail store
|Oregon
|1123 N Hayden Meadows Dr., Portland
|Retail store
|Wisconsin
|10330 W. Silver Spring Dr., Milwaukee
|Retail store
