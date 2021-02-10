How To Interview For a Job Over Zoom

Do Your Research

The first step in nailing any job interview — remote or otherwise — is to take the time to do your research.

“Getting every piece of information you can about the organization and the role will make you feel more confident when you are preparing for your interview,” said Ineke McMahon, an executive recruiter and director of P2P Learning and Development Academy. “Make sure you are familiar with the company’s visions, its goals, its values and its financial report.”

Having all this background information will help you in a number of ways, she said.

“Firstly, it will give you some context about the words that the company uses,” McMahon continued. “When you are reading through the job description and annual report, go through it with a highlighter and highlight the different words and the language style that they are using. You are getting a preview into the way that they write, their culture, how they name things and the terminology that they use. When you are in the interview, be reflective of that style. You will feel like the person that they are looking for when you start talking in their language, using their buzzwords and terminology. It shows that you are like-minded.”

Read: The Best Jobs in America