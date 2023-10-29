Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

I Quit My 9-To-5 To Work on a Cruise Ship: Here’s How Much Money I Make Now

4 min Read
By Dawn Allcot
Amazing sunrise skyline view of the city of Miami stock photo
Debbie Ann Powell / iStock.com

If you’ve ever been on a cruise vacation, you might wonder what it would be like to live on the high seas. It’s entirely possible and may even be more affordable than living and working on land. According to ITFSeafarers.com, roughly 200,000 people currently work on cruise ships, while countless others live there while working remotely or have chosen to spend their retirement on the water.

Retiring on a Cruise Ship

It’s not as unusual as you might think to reside on cruise ships during retirement, especially once you run the numbers.

For instance, Angelyn and Richard Burk told Reader’s Digest they’ve been living on cruise ships since May 2021, when they decided to leave mortgage payments and jobs behind to retire in freedom.

They usually plan cruises back-to-back, but if there is a gap in their cruise bookings they might visit family or friends on land. The couple revealed that they pay roughly $32,485 annually for their transportation, lodging and food.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

This is less than any of the cheapest places to retire, according to a GOBankingRates post spotlighting where you can retire for under $50,000. In Detroit, for instance, you can retire for $33,356, which is roughly the same as living on a cruise ship.

Working Remotely from a Cruise Ship

At the high-end of the scale sit people like Austin Wells, who is 28 and leased an apartment on the MV Narrative, a cruise ship designed for residential living. Wells paid $300,000 for a 12-year lease, which equals just over $2,000 per month, for a 237-square-foot cabin, as reported by CNBC.

Wells can also pay all-inclusive living fees of $2,100 for food, drinks, laundry, fitness classes, and medical check-ups. With the cost of healthcare today, this might seem like a bargain for many people. Wells, a San Diego resident, told CNBC that he plans to continue working at Meta’s augmented and virtual reality division remotely, mostly keeping West Coast business hours and some early mornings.

Working as a Cruise Ship Employee

Then, there are some people who can’t take their job with them but still have a desire to see the world. Kailey Milhorn formerly worked at a day care center and then came home after her exhausting job to teach English to kids in China online.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

“This meant getting up at 4:30 in the morning due to the time difference,” she told Business Insider. “After that I’d head to my second job at my local day care, then come home and teach again at night. Although I was making a good $4,000 a month between the two jobs, it was rough and I knew I needed something different.”

As a cruise-ship member for Royal Caribbean, Milhorn currently works as a youth staff member, although she has also bartended at times.

While a general cruise ship employee earns $49,005 per year, according to Ziprecruiter.com, a youth staff member earns an average of $56,060 per year. At $4,671 per month, that’s more than Milhorn earned as a day care worker and online teacher.

Since Milhorn has a psychology degree, she could earn at the top end of the salary range for youth staff members, which Ziprecruiter.com pegs ta $83,000.

Plus, there are the fringe benefits. Most cruise staff members do not have to pay room and board while they are working, as well as food and utilities, according to Indeed.com.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

And, of course, there’s the opportunity to see the world. “Sometimes we get to join the guest tours, which allows us to do the excursion for free,” Milhorn told Business Insider.

If you think a cruise life might be for you, consider what jobs onboard you might be best suited for. Whether you are a chef, a daycare provider, a bartender, an entertainer, or even a medical professional, there might be a position available.

More From GOBankingRates

Related Content

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

Money

25 College Towns That Are Perfect for Retirees

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like California but Way Cheaper

Money

5 Places To Retire That Are Just Like California but Way Cheaper

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

10 Best Places in Pennsylvania for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

Money

10 Best Places in Pennsylvania for a Couple To Live on Only a Social Security Check

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Signs You’ve Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

Wealth

8 Signs You've Jumped From Middle Class to Wealthy

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

3 Reasons Whiskey Is the Money-Making Alternative Investment of the Ultra-Wealthy You May Not Have Considered

Money

3 Reasons Whiskey Is the Money-Making Alternative Investment of the Ultra-Wealthy You May Not Have Considered

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Jaspreet Singh Says These Are the 6 Best Purchases To Make in Your 20s

Wealth

Jaspreet Singh Says These Are the 6 Best Purchases To Make in Your 20s

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

5 Celebrity Money Mistakes and What You Can Learn from Them

Money

5 Celebrity Money Mistakes and What You Can Learn from Them

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Suze Orman: 3 Things You Must Do If You Receive an Inheritance

Money

Suze Orman: 3 Things You Must Do If You Receive an Inheritance

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Only One American City Has Fought Inflation and Won – 2 Simple Ways It Keeps Costs Low

Money

Only One American City Has Fought Inflation and Won - 2 Simple Ways It Keeps Costs Low

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I’m a Dietitian: These Are My 10 Favorite Grocery Deals at Target

Money

I'm a Dietitian: These Are My 10 Favorite Grocery Deals at Target

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Unpacking Lifestyle Creep: How to Spot It and Stop It

Wealth

Unpacking Lifestyle Creep: How to Spot It and Stop It

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

I Make 6 Figures a Year Reselling Sneakers Online: Here’s How I Do It

Side Gigs

I Make 6 Figures a Year Reselling Sneakers Online: Here's How I Do It

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

8 Highest-Paying Walmart Jobs

Money

8 Highest-Paying Walmart Jobs

October 26, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Americans Work Longer and Retire Later in These 3 States

Money

Americans Work Longer and Retire Later in These 3 States

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett ‘Doesn’t Think College Is For Everyone’ — Here’s Why

Money

Warren Buffett 'Doesn't Think College Is For Everyone' -- Here's Why

October 27, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

Money

Downsizing for Retirement? Stay Away From These 7 Homes

October 28, 2023

4 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!