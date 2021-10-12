Looking for a Seasonal Side Gig? These 16 Places Are Hiring Right Now

As companies open their doors once again, many retailers, e-tailers, restaurants, hospitality and entertainment venues and a host of other organizations are expecting a return to normal for holiday sales. In fact, CNN.com reported that holiday sales for U.S. retailers is expected to grow by 7% in 2021 compared to last year. And that means retailers are ramping up staffing to accommodate more customers.

Plus, with new, more complicated tax laws this year, many accounting and finance firms are also looking to hire now in preparation for their busy season in March and April.

FlexJobs.com recently shared a list of 16 companies now hiring for seasonal help. Would you enjoy a side gig in one of these fields?

Accounting and Finance

You don’t have to be a CPA to land one of these seasonal accounting and finance gigs.

1-800Accountant

Perfect if you’re looking to work from home and have a dedicated home office, 1-800Accountant is looking for IRS enrolled agents, CPAs and support staff. The company offers virtual accounting and tax prep services to small business owners, individuals and 1099 independent contractors. With flexible hours and full- or part-time schedules, if you’re looking to enter the finance field, change jobs or re-enter the workforce after the pandemic, this could be a good opportunity for you.

CSI Companies

A comprehensive staffing company for healthcare IT, financial and technology firms, CSI Companies offers both W-2 employee and freelance positions with remote work options and flexible schedules.

H&R Block

An industry leader in tax preparation services, H&R Block is seeking seasonal help in its corporate and tax offices for its busiest time of year. According to the H&R Block website, the company has available seasonal positions in field support, payroll, HR, reception and, of course, tax preparation. The H&R Block offers training in the form of an income tax course to help first-year preparers get started.

Retail

Retail jobs often come with a perk that’s especially useful at holiday time — store discounts.

Gap Inc.

You might think that most seasonal retail jobs involve being on the sales floor or working at the cash register. But Gap Inc., parent company to Old Navy, Banana Republic and other fashion brands, is also seeking representatives to work remotely to handle customer service inquiries and issues, according to FlexJobs listings.

Godiva

Godiva is seeking chocolatiers to work in their retail store fronts, business coordinators for merchandising in stores and remote customer service representatives.

Nordstrom

Another retailer seeking to fill both in-store and corporate roles, Nordstrom is looking for account service specialist collectors, customer care specialists, and financial service specialists in full-time remote positions for the holiday season.

Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods is seeking full-time seasonal remote help to handle customer service needs and for workers in other positions including marketing and HR.

Williams-Sonoma

The high-end retailer of home products says it typically posts part-time, temporary, freelance and remote jobs and hires staff in art and creative, marketing, customer service, retail and manufacturing. It’s currently seeking temporary merchandising, creative services and graphic design staff, among others.

E-Commerce Retailers

These e-commerce companies are staffing up for the holiday season.

Wine.com

Wine.com is seeking customer service representatives in part-time, remote roles. The company needs individuals who can work some weekend hours, so this could be the perfect part-time gig to fit into someone’s current work schedule to earn some extra cash.

Amazon

With more than a million employees, it seems as if Amazon is always hiring. The company has many part-time and seasonal positions available in areas like operations, customer support and retail.

Other companies seeking help for the upcoming holiday season, according to the FlexJobs report, include Harte Hanks, Kelly, Major League Baseball, Orkin Pest Control, Sundance Institute and Tiffany & Co.

While many companies are hiring for remote help this holiday, in-person positions are also available. It’s a good idea to check with local retailers, restaurants and hotels to see if they can use help. Keep an eye out for help wanted signs — especially for places that offer a sign-on bonus. But it doesn’t hurt to ask the owners of your favorite small business if they can use some holiday help, either.

