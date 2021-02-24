Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021

One of the pandemic’s few blessings was the realization that millions of Americans were perfectly capable of doing their jobs from the quarantined comfort of their own homes. The trend toward telecommuting was already undeniable in 2019, but 2020 fanned the flames, and working from home became the new normal. Now in 2021, many who never made the switch are trying to join the club, while plenty of others who got used to working from home are in no hurry to go back to the old way of doing things.

If you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, keep reading. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.