Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021

Looking To Work Remotely? These 10 Career Fields Are Adding the Most WFH Jobs in 2021These industries let you earn a living in your PJs.
One of the pandemic’s few blessings was the realization that millions of Americans were perfectly capable of doing their jobs from the quarantined comfort of their own homes. The trend toward telecommuting was already undeniable in 2019, but 2020 fanned the flames, and working from home became the new normal. Now in 2021, many who never made the switch are trying to join the club, while plenty of others who got used to working from home are in no hurry to go back to the old way of doing things.
If you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, keep reading. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.
Project Management
- Job example: Project management specialists and business operations specialists
- 2019 employment: 1,279,390
- 2019 median salary: $73,570.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%
Internet and E-commerce
- Job example: Marketing managers
- 2019 employment: 263,680
- 2019 median salary: $136,850.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: Required
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 6%
Mortgage and Real Estate
- Job example: Title examiners, abstractors and searchers
- 2019 employment: 52,890
- 2019 median salary: $48,180.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: Moderate on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -3%
Writing
- Job example: Technical writers
- 2019 employment: 50,760
- 2019 median salary: $72,850.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: Less than 5 years
- Training: Short-term on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%
Customer Service
- Job example: Customer service representatives
- 2019 employment: 2,919,230
- 2019 median salary: $34,710.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: Short-term on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%
Graphic Design
- Job example: Graphic designers
- 2019 employment: 215,930
- 2019 median salary: $52,110.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -4%
Accounting and Finance
- Job example: Accountants and auditors
- 2019 employment: 1,280,700
- 2019 median salary: $71,550.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 4%
HR and Recruiting
- Job example: Human resources specialist
- 2019 employment: 633,040
- 2019 median salary: $61,920.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%
Administrative
- Job example: Secretaries and administrative assistants
- 2019 employment: 3,353,950
- 2019 median salary: $39,850.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: Short-term on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -9%
Marketing
- Job example: Market research analysts and marketing specialists
- 2019 employment: 678,500
- 2019 median salary: $63,790.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 18%
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Feb. 8, 2021.
About the Author
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.
Andrew Lisa
Andrew Lisa has been writing professionally since 2001. An award-winning writer, Andrew was formerly one of the youngest nationally distributed columnists for the largest newspaper syndicate in the country, the Gannett News Service. He worked as the business section editor for amNewYork, the most widely distributed newspaper in Manhattan, and worked as a copy editor for TheStreet.com, a financial publication in the heart of Wall Street’s investment community in New York City.