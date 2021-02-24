13 Career Fields Where the Number of Remote Jobs Is Growing Rapidly
As the COVID pandemic enters its third year, more and more companies continue to modify their business to allow for remote work. While the trend toward telecommuting was already underway in 2019, by 2022 working from home – or at least hybrid work – has became the new normal. With the new year now underway, the list of jobs that can be done without leaving your house continues to grow.
The good news is that if you’re looking to ditch the office, or if you’re just hoping to pick up a side hustle to pour on a little gravy, you have more options than ever. GOBankingRates used data from FlexJobs and the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify and rank the 10 fields that will be adding the most telecommuters to their payrolls in the coming years. See which fields are adding on more WFH gigs.
HR and Recruiting
- Job example: Human resources specialist
- 2020 employment: 633,040
- 2020 median salary: $65,218.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2020-30: 10%
Operations
- Job example: Overseeing everything from cost, revenue, goods, to business practices
- 2020 employment: 104,100
- 2020 median salary: $86,200.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2020-30: 25%
Internet and E-commerce
- Job example: Online marketing managers
- 2020 employment: 263,680
- 2020 median salary: $70,400
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: Required
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 10%
Insurance
- Job example: Sales, analysts, investigators
- 2020 employment: 2.86 million
- 2020 median salary: $69,018.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 7%
Customer Service
- Job example: Customer service representatives
- 2019 employment: 2,919,230
- 2019 median salary: $34,710.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: Short-term on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -2%
Graphic Design
- Job example: Graphic designers
- 2020 employment: 215,930
- 2020 median salary: $52,110.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 3.71%
Virtual Admin
- Job example: Administrative management
- 2020 employment: 1,112,000
- 2020 median salary: $43,459.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: -7%
Communications
- Job example: Brand representation and communication
- 2020 employment: 110,00
- 2020 median salary: $48,581.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 14%
Social Media
- Job example: Social media administration
- 2020 employment: 26,725
- 2020 median salary: $71,200.00
- Education: High school diploma or equivalent
- Experience: None
- Training: Short-term on-the-job
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 9%
Legal
- Job example: Attorney, paralegal, law clerk
- 2020 employment: 24,500
- 2020 median salary: $56,610
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 12%
Statistics
- Job example: Collecting, analyzing, interpreting data
- 2020 employment: 38,860
- 2020 median salary: 92,270.00
- Education: Bachelor’s
- Experience: None
- Training: None
- Projected growth rate 2019-29: 33%
Andrew Lisa contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: GOBankingRates looked at a recent report from FlexJobs on the 10 fastest-growing remote career categories, ranked by the growth rate in remote job postings to the site. Remote listings in each featured career category grew by more than 25% between March and December 2020. Then, GOBankingRates used data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Occupational Employment and Wage Estimates and Occupational Outlook Handbook (unless otherwise noted) to find an example job title in each career category and the total 2019 employment, the 2019 median annual salary, the minimum education requirements, work experience requirements, on-the-job training requirements and projected growth rate from 2019-2029 for each job. All data were gathered on and up to date as of Jan 30, 2022.