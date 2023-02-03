Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

Management Positions Could Be Next on Chopping Block as Businesses Course Correct

Nicole Spector

By Nicole Spector

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock (10557363ae)Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks on the second day of the Munich Security Conference in Munich, GermanySecurity Conference, Munich, Germany - 15 Feb 2020.
Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock / Jens Meyer/AP/Shutterstock

Evidently not even managers and other senior staff members are safe from a rash of layoffs happening right now. On Feb. 1, FedEx said that it would cut its executive team by more than 10% — “a necessary action to become a more efficient, agile organization,” Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, said in an announcement. “It was necessary to also look closely at the size of our leadership team and functions that could be consolidated.”

Wealthy Millennials Aren’t Banking on Stocks: Here’s What They’re Investing In Instead
Read: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track
Find: Here’s How Much Americans Have in Their Savings Accounts in 2023

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

Managerial cuts at other companies could be on the way. Mark Zuckerberg suggested management layoffs were coming to Meta, also on Feb. 1, in Meta’s fourth-quarter earnings release. Per Zuckerberg, Meta was “working on flattening [its] org structure and removing some layers of middle management to make decisions faster.”

Zuckerberg didn’t explicitly say he would be laying off people, but “removing some layers of middle management” seems to speak for itself. Why might he, and other CEOs such as FedEx’s Subramaniam, be dissolving managerial roles? It could point back to a rash of over-hiring during the pandemic.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Both Zuckerberg and Marc Benioff, the CEO of Salesforce (which recently laid off 10% of its workforce), admitted to over-hiring early on in the pandemic — and to misjudging how the demand for their products would soften once pandemic restrictions lightened up.

Take Our Poll: What Are Your Financial Priorities in 2023?
More: Is a Tech Career Still Feasible as Amazon, Meta and More Cut Thousands of Jobs?

What does this all mean for managers? It means that they’re not any safer than the employees working under them and that they, too, should be prepared for the worst-case scenario: a layoff. And it means being ready to negotiate severance and navigate the future beyond one’s current position.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector

Nicole Spector is a writer, editor, and author based in Los Angeles by way of Brooklyn. Her work has appeared in Vogue, the Atlantic, Vice, and The New Yorker. She's a frequent contributor to NBC News and Publishers Weekly. Her 2013 debut novel, "Fifty Shades of Dorian Gray" received laudatory blurbs from the likes of Fred Armisen and Ken Kalfus, and was published in the US, UK, France, and Russia — though nobody knows whatever happened with the Russian edition! She has an affinity for Twitter.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage