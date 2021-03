Essential Jobs Across America With Big Paychecks for Employees

America’s essential workers have been putting their health at risk to help keep the economy open enough to provide the basics while the rest of the country hit the pause button to wait out the coronavirus. And though some might have felt fortunate to still be working while friends and family were furloughed or laid off, many of these workers were putting in long hours in dangerous conditions for low wages.

On top of that, the wages for these essential workers are far from consistent. Not only are some jobs much better compensated than others, but where you live also plays a major role in how much you make. Through a variety of economic factors — from regional differences in supply and demand to basic differences in cost of living — the wages for essential work in your state may vary widely from those in other parts of the country.

So, what sort of work in your area pays the best compared to the national average? That’s the question this GOBankingRates study sets out to answer. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on how average wages differ from state to state, the study found what essential jobs (if any) were earning more over the course of a year than the national average.