Seasonal Jobs Come With Higher Chance of Full-Time Opportunity This Year

Every fall, retailers start recruiting seasonal workers to lighten the added workload that typically comes with the holiday season. These seasonal positions usually last a few months and tend to disappear with the new year. However, this is all starting to change.

According to a Money analysis, Amazon, Macy’s and Walmart have announced 561,000 job openings in recent weeks and at least 37% are permanent. Target and UPS are also attempting to fill more than 200,000 seasonal positions, and while they may not be listed as permanent, both companies have suggested that they could be.

“When the holidays are over, many of those team members will have the opportunity to stay on board,” Target’s hiring announcement states and as reported by Money.

UPS is also known for retaining and promoting seasonal staff. “Over the last three years, about one-third of people hired by UPS for seasonal package handler jobs were later hired in a permanent position when the holidays were over,” according to the company’s recruitment announcement, Money added, “and about 138,000 current UPS employees — nearly a third of the company’s U.S. workforce — started in seasonal positions.”

Retailers are offering more than just possible permanent positions to seasonal employees. Target has announced that it would pay seasonal workers an extra $2 per hour for each hour worked during peak dates during the holiday season, GoBankingRates reported. Target has a $15 minimum starting pay.

Amazon is also looking to hire 150,000 temporary workers for the holiday season, a 50% increase from last year, CNN reported. Amazon’s holiday jobs have a starting pay of $18 per hour with a sign-on bonus up to $3,000 and an additional $3 an hour in pay for certain shifts in some locations.

