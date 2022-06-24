Summer Job Scams Are on the Rise – Protect Yourself With These Expert Tips

Summer job opportunities for teens — along with the pay teens are receiving for gigs like babysitting — are on the rise in 2022. But along with the rise in summer jobs and pay comes a rise in job scams, experts say.

See: Babysitters Are Now Charging $30 an Hour — How Can Your Teen Get This Gig?

Find: How To Pick the Best Side Gig for You, According to Experts

Rhonda Perkins, attorney and chief of staff of the Federal Trade Commission’s division of marketing practices told CNNBusiness.com there were more than 16,000 job scam complaints filed in the first quarter of 2022.

Job scams come in many forms but, at the core, the purpose is the same: To get you to pay the scammer money or provide the scammer with information they can use to tap into your bank account or credit.

Younger people are especially susceptible to these scams, says Adam Levin, a cybersecurity multi-hyphenate, author, podcast host, and former Director of Consumer Affairs for New Jersey.

“[Scammers are] counting on the fact that, as a young person, you’re very focused on what you have to do to make money this summer. Everything they do is designed to use whatever is happening in the world or happening in your life as a way to extract personal information or dollars from you.”

In a phone interview, Levin shared some of the top red flags to look for as you start your job search this summer and ways to avoid some of the most common scams.