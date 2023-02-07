Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

These 9 Industries Pay Interns the Most Money

Selena Fragassi

By Selena Fragassi

Two Businesswomen Working On Computer In Office.
monkeybusinessimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

A long career journey usually starts with the small but very important step of landing an internship. From gaining exposure to developing professional skills — as well as benefiting from mentoring and networking potential — an internship provides “invaluable” experience, per Forbes.

Student Loan Forgiveness: 16 Million People Have Been Approved, But Will They Actually Get Relief?
Find: With a Recession Looming, Make These 3 Retirement Moves To Stay On Track

In fact, Zippia found that about 1.2 million people are currently engaged in an internship, and Chegg Internships claims that 70% of those in internships land a permanent job with their employer after the “trial” wraps.

More From Your Money: Choose a high-interest saving, checking, CD, or investing account from our list of top banks to start saving today.

But the truth is, not all internships are created — or pay — equally.

Lending provider CashNetUSA recently set out to see how internship compensation varies from field to field and state to state, and their results show the wide range that exists — in fact, organizations in some states are reluctant to pay interns at all. To gather the data for their study, CashNetUSA looked into 50,000 roles in more than 100 different industries.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

They found these nine industries pay the most for interns:

  1. Technology (average hourly rate: $19.77).
  2. Finance (average hourly rate: $18.10).
  3. Professional (average hourly rate: $17.91).
  4. Manufacturing (average hourly rate: $17.01).
  5. Health care (average hourly rate: $16.61).
  6. Retail (average hourly rate: $16.39).
  7. Media (average hourly rate: $15.90).
  8. Education (average hourly rate: $15.60).
  9. Government (average hourly rate: $14.56).

Yet, interestingly enough, CashNetUSA’s report also found that many of the same industries also have the highest percentage of unpaid interns — with finance and retail sectors leading the way at 30.67% and 18.8%, respectively.

Take Our Poll: Do You Have a Second Job or Backup Plan in Case You Are Laid Off?
More: 5 Easy Side Gigs That Pay Well

Other unique findings in the report include the highest intern pay per state — with Washington, California and Connecticut coming in on top, averaging around $20.92, $20.78 and $20.39 in average hourly wages for interns, respectively. On a down note, Delaware is the state most frequently hosting unpaid internships, as reports suggested 33.5% of all internships were unpaid within its borders.

More From GOBankingRates

Share This Article:

facebook sharing button
twitter sharing button
linkedin sharing button
email sharing button
Make Your Money Work Better for You

About the Author

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi joined GOBankingRates.com in 2022, adding to her 15 years in journalism with bylines in Spin, Paste, Nylon, Popmatters, The A.V. Club, Loudwire, Chicago Sun-Times, Chicago Tribune, Chicago Magazine and others. She currently resides in Chicago with her rescue pets and is working on a debut historical fiction novel about WWII. She holds a degree in fiction writing from Columbia College Chicago.
Learn More

In Case You Missed It

  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!

1pximage