Advertiser Disclosure
Money / Jobs

This $400K a Year Job Requires No Degree (and the Company Is Hiring)

3 min Read
By Yaёl Bizouati-Kennedy
Walmart
Alexander Farnsworth / iStock.com

Things that come to mind when thinking about Walmart are probably super low prices, maze-like stores and deals galore. One thing that probably does not come to mind, however, is that the retail giant offers $400,000 jobs — with no degree necessary, to boot.

As The Wall Street Journal reported, store managers are now being offered larger bonuses to their annual pay packages, “pushing the total compensation for the best ones to more than $400,000 a year.”

Store managers often oversee 350 workers in stores with $100 million in annual revenue, per the WSJ, and many of them have started as clerks, going up the corporate ladder.

“We’re having a great time at our Walmart U.S. Year Beginning Meeting in Houston, where we just shared that our Store Managers will now receive an annual grant of Walmart stock starting in April! The amount is based on their store format, and for a Supercenter, it’ll be $20,000 in stock each year,” John Furner, Walmart president and CEO, stated in a Jan. 31 LinkedIn post.

Walmart To Continue Supporting Store Management

Walmart will  “increase its investment” in store managers by updating its bonus program, Cedric Clark — executive vice president, store operations, Walmart U.S. — wrote in a note sent to employees and posted on its website.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

First, Clark said that the giant will increase store manager wages, and store managers’ average salary will go to $128,000 a year from $117,000.

“Second, we’re redesigning our store manager bonus program. In addition to sales, your store’s profit will play a bigger role in calculating your annual bonus. If you hit all targets, your bonus could now be up to 200% of your base salary,” Clark wrote.

Clark also noted that 75% of the field management teams began their Walmart careers in the hourly ranks.

“So did I. My Walmart career started as a sporting goods hourly associate in Washington state. I was able to grow my career because people invested in me,” he added.

While higher education can help you land a high-paying job faster, contrary to popular belief there are some high-paying jobs which don’t require a college degree. In fact, the Bureau of Labor Statistics predicts that between 2020 and 2030, 60% of new jobs in the economy will be in occupations that don’t typically require an associate’s, bachelor’s, or graduate degree.

At the end of 2023, Walmart employed approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide, with approximately 1.6 million associates in the U.S., according to its website.

Best Ways To Make Money

Related Content

7 Ways To Set Your Kid Up To Be a Millionaire

Money

7 Ways To Set Your Kid Up To Be a Millionaire

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How To Sell Your Gold Without Getting Ripped Off: 13 Tips

Money

How To Sell Your Gold Without Getting Ripped Off: 13 Tips

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 Strategies To Build Wealth on Minimum Wage

Money

7 Strategies To Build Wealth on Minimum Wage

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value — Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

Wealth

Rare Bicentennial Quarter Has Nearly $20K Value -- Plus 7 More Worth Big Money

February 05, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

5 Jobs in the Healthcare Industry That Don’t Require a Medical Degree

Money

5 Jobs in the Healthcare Industry That Don't Require a Medical Degree

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

Wealth

How Rich Do You Have To Be To Buy These 8 Luxury Cars?

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

Money

Here Are 5 Things You Should Only Pay For in Cash

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

If Trump Wins, What Might Happen To SNAP (Food Stamps)?

Money

If Trump Wins, What Might Happen To SNAP (Food Stamps)?

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Money

Here's What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

Money

See the Median Salary of Americans Your Age in Every State

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Kevin O’Leary Reveals Two ‘Stupid’ Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

Wealth

Kevin O'Leary Reveals Two 'Stupid' Ways Most People Waste $15k Each Year

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Warren Buffett’s Financial Plan To Eliminate America’s Debt in 5 Minutes

Money

Warren Buffett's Financial Plan To Eliminate America's Debt in 5 Minutes

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

7 ‘Quiet Luxury’ Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

Wealth

7 'Quiet Luxury' Companies Only the Ultra-Rich Know About

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They’ll Fetch Upwards of $100K

Wealth

Lincoln Pennies With Dime Reverse Sides Are So Rare They'll Fetch Upwards of $100K

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

Women’s Salaries Take a Nosedive After Having Children — What You Should Know

Money

Women's Salaries Take a Nosedive After Having Children -- What You Should Know

February 02, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

Wealth

See What a $100K Salary Looks Like After Taxes in Your State

February 04, 2024

3 min Read

Read more

BEFORE YOU GO

See Today's Best
Banking Offers

SAVE NOW!