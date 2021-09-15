The Top 10 Fastest Growing Jobs in the Next 10 Years

The Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its projections for which professions will experience the most growth over the next decade. Overall, they expect total employment to grow from 153.5 million to 165.4 million, an increase of 11.9 million jobs from 2020-2030.

See: America’s Top 20 Cities for Remote Workers

Find: New JOLTS Report Shows Surge in Labor Demand, But Not Enough Willing Workers



The leisure and hospitality sectors are expected to increase the fastest, with healthcare and social assistance expected to add the most jobs. Healthcare support occupations are projected for the fastest job growth. What follows are the top 10 occupations with the highest growth potential over the next 10 years.