United Airlines Hiring Flight Attendants, Technicians and More at Chicago O’Hare Hub

The prospect of a busy summer travel season has prompted many companies in the travel/hospitality industry to staff up — including United Airlines, which earlier this week announced that it has hired 700 new employees for its Chicago-based operations, with plans to add another 1,000.

United’s aggressive hiring plan prompted it to hold a career fair on Wednesday with the hope of attracting enough candidates to help the airline fill its available positions, WLS/ABC7 reported. These kinds of events have become increasingly important in the current tight labor market.

Like many airlines, United cut back on its service during the COVID-19 pandemic and also reduced its staff. Now the company is ramping its operations back up again. In addition to hiring more people, it bought 270 new Boeing and Airbus aircraft in what was the largest purchase by any carrier in the last decade. The company also is bringing 52 grounded Boeing 777s back into service.

Although there have been recent worries that COVID might be making a comeback, for now it looks like the travel industry is eyeing a travel season that could approach pre-pandemic levels, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). The organization also expects outbound travel from the United States to increase, and projects that bookings over the Easter holiday will more than double from last year, The New York Times reported.

“As travel restrictions ease and consumer confidence returns, we expect a welcome release of pent-up travel and demand,” WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson told the NYT.

Meanwhile, United spokesperson Maddie King told WLS/ABC7 that the airline plans a major expansion of transatlantic service this summer, with flights from Chicago to Zurich starting April 23 and from Chicago to Milan starting May 6. Service to Reykjavik, Iceland, is expected to start later, King said.

