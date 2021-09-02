Walmart Is Hiring 20,000 Workers to Battle Holiday Supply Chain Issues

Walmart isn’t taking any chances on being shorthanded over the holiday shopping season, as the retail giant on Wednesday unveiled plans to hire 20,000 new workers to help meet demand and overcome supply chain challenges.

In an announcement on its website, Walmart said it will add staff across more than 250 Walmart and Sam’s Club distribution centers, fulfillment centers and transportation offices. It plans to hold special hiring events on Sept. 8 and 9 to attract candidates in all its supply chain locations, with a particular focus on hiring order fillers, freight handlers, lift drivers, technicians and managers. The positions will be permanent and include both full- and part-time roles.

Walmart also said it will offer “competitive pay” and noted that the average wage for its supply chain associates is $20.37 an hour. Other perks include medical coverage starting at $30.50 per pay period — which Walmart said is about one-third less than the average premium at other companies — as well as maternity and paternal benefits, emotional well-being benefits and $150 cash bonuses for associates who get COVID-19 vaccinations.

In addition, Walmart said it will pay 100% of the cost of tuition and books for employees who enroll in its Live Better U program, which will allow supply chain employees to earn a bachelor’s degree without going into debt. To help train its new employees, Walmart plans to six new Walmart Academies to support its supply chain business.

Walmart, already the nation’s largest employer, isn’t the only retailer rolling out the perks to attract new workers. Target has also launched a debt-free college program, CNBC reported. CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance said they would raise their starting wages to $15 an hour.

Walmart hasn’t announced its plans for further holiday hiring. Last year, the retailer said it would add 20,000 seasonal workers, which CNBC noted was the first time in five years it had announced significant holiday hiring. Walmart has also made supply chain investments in high-tech, automated systems to help some of its stores fulfill and pack online grocery orders.

