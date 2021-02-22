As of an October 2020 Gallup poll, 33% of U.S. workers were working remotely all the time and an additional 25% were working remotely sometimes. If you’re one of the 58% of workers that are working from home at least part of the time, you’ve now had nearly a year to adjust to this new normal — but you might still be struggling with it. And with many now working from home permanently — or at least for the foreseeable future — it’s not too late to take steps to optimize that experience.

Check Out: 40 Legit Companies That Will Pay You To Work From Home

From setting up an ideal home office to making the most of available technology and learning to balance parental and office duties — all while staying sane — here are 15 ways to work better from home.