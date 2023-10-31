‘Your Rich BFF’ Vivian Tu: 5 Easy Side Hustles

Sweet Life / Unsplash

During your financial journey, saving is crucial, but earning more money is equally important. Financial expert Vivian Tu, also known as Your Rich BFF, emphasizes the importance of side hustles for those looking to increase their income. Here are five easy side hustles she recommends.

1. Social Media Content Creation

Believe it or not, you don’t need a large following to earn from social media. Companies are shifting toward User Generated Content (UGC) for authentic marketing. Platforms like Trend.io, Fiverr, and Upwork provide opportunities to create content for brands, making it an ideal side hustle for the creatively inclined. You can earn a decent income each month by simply creating and uploading content related to products.

“It’s a lot easier to create a surplus by just making more money than cutting out every single purchase that brings you an ounce of joy in your life,” said Tu during an episode of the Your Rich BFF show. “In fact, one of the most important principles I was ever taught in finance was that you can only save as much as you earn, but you can always earn more money.”

2. House Sitting

Housesitting is less about earning and more about saving, especially on lodging costs while traveling. Websites like Housecarers.com connect homeowners with house sitters, often to take care of pets while the owners are away. This arrangement can save you hundreds of dollars on lodging, making your travels more affordable.

“Whether you’re looking for some extra cash to fund your upcoming travels, want to save up for a splurge purchase, or just want more money to feel more financially secure, picking up a side hustle can be a helpful way to help supplement your income,” added Tu.

3. Car Advertising

Companies like Wrapify, MyFreeCar, Carvertise, and Promotocar pay you to wrap your car with advertising, transforming it into a rolling billboard. With earnings ranging between $174 and $450 per month, this hustle requires a minimal time commitment, making it a lucrative option for those on the move.

4. Parking Enforcement Freelancing

AirGarage’s Space Force allows you to earn money by monitoring parking lots. By scanning license plates and taking necessary actions against violations, you can earn varying amounts per action. It’s an easy way to make money, especially if you have some free time to spare.

5. Task Rabbit

For handy individuals, Task Rabbit is a platform where you can offer your services for various tasks. From assembling furniture to helping with moves, you set your rate and help others while earning. With a minimal registration fee, you can start earning from your skills, making it a worthy side hustle to consider.

The Takeaway

Tu’s insights remind us that increasing your income can be as simple as exploring the right side hustles. Whether it’s through creating content, house sitting, or offering your skills, the opportunities to earn additional income are plentiful and accessible. Dive into these side hustles and you might just find your next income stream.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

