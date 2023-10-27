Advertiser Disclosure
Uncategorized / Money / Making Money

Kevin O’Leary Says Money Equals Freedom: 7 Passive Income Ideas to Achieve Financial Freedom This Fall

3 min Read
By Sheiresa McRae Ngo, AI Editor
Successful young woman in modern office working on laptop. stock photo
nortonrsx / iStock.com

Financial freedom is a goal many aspire to, and according to entrepreneur and Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary, money equals freedom. Achieving financial freedom means having enough income to live on without being actively involved in earning it.

As fall sets in, it’s a great time to explore passive income ideas that could set you on the path to financial freedom. Below are seven passive income strategies to consider.

1. Dividend Stocks

Investing in dividend-yielding stocks is a classic way to generate passive income. Companies share a portion of their profits with shareholders in the form of dividends. Over time, a portfolio of dividend stocks can provide a steady income stream with the potential for capital appreciation.

2. Real Estate Investments

Real estate can be a lucrative passive income source. Consider investing in rental properties. Once you have reliable tenants, you’ll receive a steady income every month. Moreover, real estate often appreciates over time, providing an additional return on investment.

3. Peer-to-Peer Lending

Platforms like LendingClub or Prosper allow you to loan money directly to individuals or small businesses in exchange for interest payments. It’s a way to earn higher interest than a traditional savings or CD account.

4. Create and Sell Digital Products

If you have a knack for creating, consider designing digital products like e-books, courses, or printable planners. Once created, these products can be sold repeatedly with little to no ongoing effort.

5. Affiliate Marketing

Start a blog or YouTube channel, and promote products related to your niche. Through affiliate marketing, you earn a commission for every sale made through a link you share. It requires some upfront effort but can lead to sustained passive income over time.

6. Automated Dropshipping

Dropshipping is a retail fulfillment method where a store doesn’t keep the products it sells in stock. Instead, when a store sells a product, it purchases the item from a third party and has it shipped directly to the customer. By automating this process, you can create a relatively hands-off business that generates income.

7. Invest in a REIT

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) allow you to invest in real estate without the physical real estate. They pay high dividends, and you can buy shares of REITs like stocks, making them an accessible way to earn passive income from real estate.

The Bottom Line

Achieving financial freedom is a journey that requires a thoughtful strategy and multiple income streams. The passive income ideas listed above are a great way to diversify your income and take a step closer to financial freedom this fall. The more passive income streams you create, the closer you’ll get to living the financially free life that O’Leary advocates.

Editor's note: This article was produced via automated technology and then fine-tuned and verified for accuracy by a member of GOBankingRates' editorial team.

