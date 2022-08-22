Advertiser Disclosure
Must See ‘Forge’ Super Yacht Modeled in Shape of Volcano

Forge SuperYacht, M51 Concepts
Photo / M51 Concepts

As trepidation concerning COVID-19 begins to wane, Americans are pulling out all stops when it comes to vacation spending. At the start of the summer, the Allianz Partners estimated that Americans would spend roughly $194 billion on vacations. That would be a 26% increase over 2021 and a 91% boost from pre-pandemic spending levels in 2019.

Not only has the average American’s vacation grown pricier and more elaborate, but the nation’s wealthiest are also seeking over-the-top experiences. That’s where super yachts like the “Forge,” a 262-foot explorer-yacht concept designed by Anthony Glasson of M51, come in.

Created for the adventurous traveler — and capable of withstanding any weather conditions from the icy seas of Alaska to warm Caribbean waters — the yacht also includes a helipad.

Forge SuperYacht, M51 Concepts
Photo / M51 Concepts

But what really sets the yacht apart is its unique design, evoking the silhouette of a volcano in the water. A “pyramid-shaped superstructure in obsidian black and sharp angular decks,” creates the look, according to Boat International.

Vaulted ceilings and a panoramic glass ceiling in the master cabin allow for stargazing through the night, while an onboard gym, sauna, and sensory-deprivation tank allow for wellness activities.

Powered by a hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system with a range of more than 5,000 nautical miles, the yacht will provide a next-level experience to its first owners.

The super yacht remains in the concept phase, as yet, and no price tag has been revealed.

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

