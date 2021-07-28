Advertiser Disclosure
Net Worth / Business People

For Gates, Musk, Bezos, How Many Millions of Dollars Are Equivalent to One Dollar for the Average Person?

Dawn Allcot

By Dawn Allcot

July 28, 2021
Bill Gates net worth
Elaine Thompson/AP/REX / Shutterstock.com

Did you ever wonder what it would be like to have so much money that you could spend thousands — or even more than $1 million — as easily as the average American shells out a dollar for a candy bar? 

See: 14 Shocking Facts About the World’s Richest Billionaires
Find: 10 Genius Money Tips From Billionaire Bill Gates

That’s what it must be like to be Bill Gates. With his net worth of $131 billion, spending $1.08 million is comparable to someone else spending $1. In fact, Gates could spend $1 million a day for the next 350 years and still not run out of money. 

Of course, Gates isn’t alone. The Microsoft founder is the fourth-richest person in the U.S. behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, according to Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires List.  

The Federal Reserve points out that the median U.S. household has a net worth of $121,700. Divide Bezos’ net worth of $211.4 billion, based on Forbes data, by that number and Bezos can spend $1.7 million as easily as the average American can spend $1. For Musk, $1.3 million is the equivalent of $1. That would make the price to launch Falcon 9, SpaceX’s most frequently flown reusable rocket, equivalent to a mere $47.69 out of the average American’s wallet. 

More From Your Money

More From GOBankingRates

About the Author

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot

Dawn Allcot is a full-time freelance writer and content marketing specialist who geeks out about finance, e-commerce, technology, and real estate. Her lengthy list of publishing credits include Bankrate, Lending Tree, and Chase Bank. She is the founder and owner of GeekTravelGuide.net, a travel, technology, and entertainment website. She lives on Long Island, New York, with a veritable menagerie that includes 2 cats, a rambunctious kitten, and three lizards of varying sizes and personalities – plus her two kids and husband. Find her on Twitter, @DawnAllcot.

In Case You Missed It

   
  • MSN
  • Fortune
  • Time Money
  • AOL
  • CNN Money Stream
  • CBS
Untitled design (1)
Close popup The GBR Closer icon

Sending you timely financial stories that you can bank on.

Sign up for our daily newsletter for the latest financial news and trending topics.

Please enter an email.
Please enter a valid email address.
There was an unknown error. Please try again later.

For our full Privacy Policy, click here.