How Rich Was Bob Saget Upon His Death at Age 65?

Bob Saget was an American actor, television host, director and stand-up comedian who was best known for portraying patriarch Danny Tanner on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” yet he spent more than 40 years as a popular stand-up comedian. He suddenly passed away on Jan. 9 at the age of 65.

In addition to his work on “Full House” and “Fuller House,” Saget was the narrator on “How I Met Your Mother.” He served as the first host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” from 1989-1997 and returned for occasional guest appearances. He also was a contestant in season four of “The Masked Singer,” appearing as the Squiggly Monster.

After years working on successful television shows and touring as a stand-up comedian, Sagat had amassed a net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

He played Danny Tanner for eight seasons on the original “Full House,” which aired from 1987 to 1995, and then reprised his role on the Netflix sequel “Fuller House” for four seasons from 2016 to 2020.

His squeaky-clean TV image was a far cry from his stand-up routines, where he had a penchant for telling raunchy jokes. He appeared in the 2006 documentary “The Aristocrats,” where he performed the one of the most popular dirty jokes among stand-up comedians.

He had an HBO comedy special in 2007 called “Bob Saget: That Ain’t Right.” He was nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album for his album “That’s What I’m Talking About” in 2014.

Saget the directed cult classic “Dirty Work” in 1998.

He parodied himself in four episodes of the HBO series “Entourage.” He also starred in the TV series “Surviving Suburbia” in 2009, appeared in the A&E series “Strange Days” and guest starred in “Grandfathered,” the series produced by John Stamos.

His book “Dirty Daddy” was published in 2014.

The podcast “Bob Saget’s Here for You” with Studio 71 was launched in 2020.

Early Life and Career

Robert Lane Saget was born to Benjamin and Dolly Saget on May 17, 1956 in Philadelphia, Pa. He had two siblings who died before he was born and later, two sisters. His family moved between California and Pennsylvania while he was young. His high school honors English teacher inspired him to become a performer, according to IMDb. He studied film at Temple University, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978.

He began his stand-up career and got more popular after some television appearances, with the first being “Make Me Laugh” in 1979. He appeared in episodes of “Busom Buddies,” “At Ease” and “New Love, American Style” before getting his big break in 1987, when Saget landed the role of Danny Tanner in “Full House.” The show premiered in 1987 and ran for eight seasons. “Full House” was very popular, and Saget’s stardom grew when it went into syndication. He began a secondary gig in 1989, when he became the host of “America’s Funniest Videos.”

Saget directed a television movie titled “For Hope” in 1996. The film was inspired by the life of his sister Gay, who had lost her struggle with scleroderma a few years earlier. Saget’s other sister, Andrea, died of a brain aneurysm, according to IMDb.

Personal Life

Saget has been married twice. He was with Sherri Kramer from 1982 to 1997, and they share three daughters. He married Kelly Rizzo in 2018.

Saget and his ex-wife Sherri bought a $2.5 million home in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Pacific Palisades in 1990.

He purchased a new home in Los Angeles for $2.9 million in 2003.

Bob Saget can be seen in reruns of “Full House” and in streaming episodes of “Fuller House,” which appears on Netflix.

