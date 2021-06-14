How Rich Is Chris Evans as He Turns 40?

Chris Evans, the actor behind the Captain America film franchise, turned 40 years old June 13, 2021. Birthday plans for “The First Avenger” are not available at press time, but social media blew up with well-wishes for the popular actor. Last year, Evans took advantage of all the birthday wishes with a big thank you to his fans, and a list of ways to help in the Black Lives Matter movement, inviting fans to “stay engaged.”

It’s not the first time Chris Evans has used his voice to help worthy causes – or donated to the same. Over the years, Evans has helped raise money for Christopher’s Haven, a charity that helps children battling cancer and their families, and donated to Send Girls to See Captain Marvel, an initiative organized by We Have Stories.

He also helps out with campaigns for Omaze and Random Act Funding, a philanthropic association established by Avengers co-star Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan.

As much as he gives away, Evans has amassed a net worth of $80 million by his 40th birthday, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com. He has doubled his net worth in the past five years, according to CelebrityNetWorth’s past records, largely through his income from “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame.”

Here’s a look back at Chris Evans’ small beginnings on the silver screen, and his meteoric rise to fame in recent years.

Chris Evans Movies

While Chris Evans catapulted to stardom as Captain America, a key role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has been acting professionally for nearly 25 years and has more than 45 acting credits to his name.

His first big break came in 2000, when he landed the part of Cary Baston in the television series “Opposite Sex.” He scored numerous small roles in the following years, guest starring on shows like “The Fugitive,” “Boston Public” and “Skin.”

Eventually, Chris Evans transitioned to the silver screen, appearing in films like “Not Another Teen Movie” and “Cellular.” In 2005, he got his first taste of life as a superhero playing Johnny Storm in “Fantastic Four,” a role he reprised in the 2007 sequel, “Fantastic 4: Rise of the Silver Surfer.”

Although the actor has made a fortune from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he has expressed interest in spending time behind the camera. In 2015, he made his directorial debut with the film “Before We Go” — which he also starred in.

He also has the distinction, along with actor Ryan Gosling, of starring in the upcoming Netflix original, “The Gray Man.” The movie is slated to be released in 2022 and rumored to be Netflix’s most expensive original production yet, with a budget of $200 million.

Chris Evans as Captain America

Chris Evans’ net worth soared since his 2011 debut as the title character in “Captain America: The First Avenger.” Marvel reportedly paid him $300,000 for his work on the first film.

One year later, he received a $2 million pay day for his role in “The Avengers,” according to celebrity gossip website Xfinity Entertainment. For the 2015 sequel “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” Evans more than tripled his salary, earning $6.9 million, reported entertainment website CinemaBlend.

Between June 2018 and June 2019, CelebrityNetWorth reported, Evans earned $44 million, making him one of the highest paid MCU stars and one of Forbes’ highest earning actors in 2019. IndieWire.com reported that Chris Evans earned $15 million for “Avengers: Endgame,” which currently stands as one of the highest grossing movies of all time.

Chris Evans’ Personal Life

Chris Evans’ house is nothing less than impressive. In 2014, Trulia reported he put his Hollywood Hills, Calif., home up for sale for $1.45 million. At the time, he was living in a three-bedroom, 4,599-square-foot Los Angeles home he purchased for $3.52 million in April 2013.

During the pandemic, celebrity gossip site PopCulture.com reported that Evans chose to reside with his brother Scott and his dog Dodger in his Boston apartment, leaving his Los Angeles mansion virtually abandoned.

Last updated: June 14, 2021