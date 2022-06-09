How Rich is Chris Pratt?

Chris Pratt is an American movie star known for playing affable characters on TV and in film. He is currently making the red carpet rounds as he reprises his role as Owen Grady in “Jurassic World Dominion” which opens on June 10. He’ll also be on the small screen next month portraying Lieutenant Commander James Reece for Prime Video’s series, “The Terminal List.”

Pratt has been working steadily since 2002 but began making waves when he joined the cast of “Parks and Recreation” in 2009. In 2014, he joined the Marvel Universe as Peter Quill aka Star Lord in “Guardians of the Galaxy,” its sequels and in the “Avengers” films.

Over the years, Pratt has also starred in “Jennifer’s Body,” “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Moneyball,” “Zero Dark Thirty,” “Her,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Passengers,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “The Tomorrow War.”

He has also lent his voice to “The Lego Movie” franchise as Emmet Brickowski and in Pixar’s “Onward.”

Chris Pratt Net Worth: $80 Million

Between many successful movies and three powerful franchises, Pratt has a net worth of $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Pratt earned a $10 million paycheck for 2018’s “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” and $5 million for “Avengers: Infinity War” the same year. He reportedly earned $1.5 million for the initial “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

His movies are known for their financial success, with “Jurassic World” taking in $1.6 billion and “Guardians of the Galaxy” bringing home $700 million.

Pratt’s Early Life and Career

Christopher Michael Pratt was the youngest child born to Kathleen and Daniel Pratt in Virginia, Minnesota on June 21, 1979. His family moved to Lake Stevens, Washington when he was seven. He was an athletic kid who was a champion wrestler. He graduated from high school in 1997 and went on to community college, but dropped out after one semester.

After working a variety of odd jobs including stripping, washing cars and flipping burgers, he landed a gig working as a server in Bubba Gump Shrimp Company in Maui. That was where he was approached by actor Rae Dawn Chong to appear in her short film “Cursed Part 3.” His acting career took off from there.

In 2002, he got his first series regular role in the WB series “Everwood.” After that was canceled, he joined the cast of “The O.C.” in 2006.

He continued to take roles in film and TV until he trimmed down to join the cast of the film “Moneyball.” That same year, he made his debut in a guest spot on “Parks and Recreation” as Andy Dwyer. The character was so well-liked, it quickly escalated to a full-time role, one in which made him a household name.

His Personal Life

Pratt met actor Anna Faris on the set of “Take Me Home Tonight” in 2007 and they were married in 2009. They divorced when their son, Jack, was six.

He joined the Kennedy family when he married Katherine Schwarzenegger (daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwartzenegger), in 2019. They have two daughters, Lyla Marie, 2, and newborn, Eloise Christina.

Pratt’s Real Estate Ventures

Pratt and Faris bought a home in the Hollywood Hills for $3.3 million in 2014. It was sold in 2020 for $4.75 million.

He bought a second 10,000-square-foot home in Pacific Palisades in 2018 for $15.6 million.

Chris Pratt can be seen in “Jurassic World Dominion” and will also be appearing in the TV series “The Terminal List” and will return to Marvel for two upcoming films.

