What is Eric Clapton’s Net Worth?

British rock star and legendary guitarist Eric Clapton is one of the bestselling musicians in history and has amassed a net worth of $450 million after six decades on stage and in the recording studio, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Eric Clapton’s Early Career

His music career began in earnest in 1963 with the rock band the Yardbirds. He left the band on the day it released its first big hit in 1965 and joined John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers.

He soon gained fame and recognition with the band Cream, releasing six albums and hit singles like the catchy “White Room” during the late ’60s, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Throughout his career, Clapton has played with several other bands and famous names in music, including Steve Winwood and blues artist B.B. King.

Awards and Accolades

Inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame three times, Clapton has also earned 17 Grammy Awards, six of which he received in 1992 for his solo work. Clapton’s Grammy Awards that year included Song of the Year, Record of the Year and Best Male Pop Vocal Performance, all for “Tears in Heaven,” which was inspired by the tragic death of Clapton’s four-year-old son. Clapton additionally received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his work with Cream. He has also had many records certified gold, platinum, multi-platinum or diamond, according to the Where’s Eric! Eric Clapton fan club. That means the records garnered more than 500,000 sales for gold and more than 10 million for diamond.

Film and Production Career

Most of Clapton’s income is derived from his monumental career as a recording artist and performer, but he also works as a composer, actor and producer. He wrote the soundtracks for all four “Lethal Weapon” movies, according to IMDb. In 2015, he produced the documentary “Three Days in Auschwitz” and also composed the soundtrack for the film.

Art, Yachts, Real Estate and Other Investments

Eric Clapton doesn’t just let his money sit around in the bank. He’s a savvy investor in real estate, artwork and yachts. He also has an extensive Ferrari collection, which Celebrity Net Worth estimated could be worth between $50 million and $100 million.

Clapton owns multimillion dollar homes in England, France, Ohio and Antigua, Celebrity Net Worth reported, noting that his 10,000-square-foot Antigua home, which he built for $14 million, was renting for $50,000 per week in 2009.

Clapton also invests in artwork, including pieces by Edgar Degas and Henri Matisse. He once picked up a Gerhard Richter collection for $3.4 million and sold it years later for $77.3 million, Celebrity Net Worth reported.

Concert Tours and COVID-19 Controversy

Clapton recently made headlines by announcing, through film producer and architect Robin Monotti’s Telegram channel, that he would not play in U.K. venues that required proof of vaccination for guests to attend. The star’s statement came on the heels of U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announcing that vaccine passes would be required to enter nightclubs and performance venues, Rolling Stone reported.

Clapton’s next scheduled shows in the U.K. aren’t until May 2022, Rolling Stone wrote, but he does have a handful of U.S. tour dates booked for the fall.

It’s likely the loss of income from canceling concerts won’t make much of a dent in Clapton’s bottom line. Selling more than 100 million albums across his career, Clapton is recognized as one of the 20 richest rock stars in the world by Wealthy Gorilla and ranks #55 in Rolling Stone’s Top 100 Artists of All Time.

