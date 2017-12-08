How Rich is Nicki Minaj?

As the first woman to top both the hip-hop and pop charts, Nicki Minaj’s versatility, talent and drive has led her to become one of the top musical performers. Minaj is not only the highest-earning female rapper in the industry, she’s also one of the top-grossing artists.

Nicki Minaj Net Worth: $100 Million

In addition to being a skilled performer, Minaj is a savvy businesswoman, which has added to her net worth. She’s scored big-name endorsement deals with Pepsi, OPI, MAC Cosmetics and Myx Fusions Moscato that have likely earned her millions.

Minaj was one of the “American Idol” judges during season 12 of the show, along with Mariah Carey, Keith Urban and Randy Jackson. Her stint on the panel was short-lived — and much of her time was spent feuding with fellow diva Carey — but she earned an estimated $12 million for her time.

Songs and Tours

Despite enjoying a multifaceted career, the majority of her success can be directly attributed to her music. Nicki Minaj’s payout for her 2010 debut album, “Pink Friday,” was an estimated $1.89 million, followed by $859,000 for “Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded.” She released her third studio album, “The Pinkprint,” at the end of 2014. Although her earnings have not been made public, the record has sold more than two million copies. Her latest release, “Queen,” debuted in 2018.

In 2015, Minaj embarked on a 19-stop “The Pinkprint” North American tour, with special guests Meek Mill, Rae Sremmurd, Tinashe and Dej Loaf. This was her first extensive tour of the U.S. and Canada since her 2012 Pink Friday Tour, and tickets cost an average of $193.78, according to TiqIQ. This was followed by the 2018 European trek, The Nicki Wrld Tour, in support of her album “Queen.”

Collaborations

Although she can certainly rock the stage on her own, Minaj has collaborated with an array of notable names, such as Lil Wayne, Drake, Ariana Grande, Chris Brown, Beyoncé and Meek Mill.

She joined forces with Ariana Grande and Jessie J for the hit song “Bang Bang,” which earned the No. 27 spot on the 2014 Billboard Hot 100 List. In 2016, Minaj teamed up with Grande again, and was featured on the single, “Side to Side.” The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 List. Perhaps most heralded was Minaj’s featured verse on Kanye West’s “Monster,” touted as “the best rap verse of the 2010s” by Complex magazine.

Personal Life

Born in Saint James, Trinidad and Tobago, Minaj was originally known as Onika Tanya Maraj. She remains the only woman to ever be featured on the Forbes Hip-Hop Cash Kings list, landing herself a spot beginning in 2011.

Minaj was linked with rapper Safaree Samuels, but the couple split in late 2014. In early 2015, she became romantically involved with troubled rapper Meek Mill, but the two split in January 2017. In October of 2019, Minaj wed Kenneth Petty. The two have since welcomed a son, nicknamed “Papa Bear” in September 2020.

Minaj cites designer Betsey Johnson as a major fashion influence, as well as pop star Cyndi Lauper.

