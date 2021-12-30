Paris Hilton Earns $1 Million Per Appearance as a DJ — What Is Her Net Worth?

Paris Hilton, 40, is an American heiress, reality TV star of “The Simple Life,” model, actor, DJ, social media influencer and entrepreneur who has the distinction of being famous for just being herself — or the version she puts out into the world. She is about to add a new way to see her as a virtual party host and DJ in the online gaming platform Roblox in the Metaverse for New Year’s Eve 2021.

Hilton’s avatar will be hosting a bash in the virtual Paris World island on Roblox (RBLX). In this world, anyone who wants to have the experience of a virtual party filled with electronic dance music is welcome to attend. While there, they can purchase digital items and experiences.

This is just one of the kinds of endeavors Hilton engages in that keeps her in the public eye, as well as money rolling in.

She has achieved great success and fame through TV appearances, endorsements, modeling, product licensing and other public — sometimes scandalous endeavors — with fragrance royalties from her 29 perfume designs being where she makes most of her money. Hilton is also a much sought after international celebrity DJ, commanding $1 million per party.

Paris Hilton’s Net Worth

As the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, founder of Hilton Hotels, she comes from a family valued at $4.5 billion. Hilton has amassed her own fortune, however, and currently has a net worth of $300 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

This is a good thing for her, since her grandfather Barron Hilton adjusted the terms of his wealth in 2007, changing the terms of his will to leave 97 percent of his fortune to charity rather than to his family. This change was reportedly made because he was displeased with the public image portrayed by his granddaughters.

As the family is large, with about two dozen relatives all planning to split around $135 million, she has distinguished herself by earning her own money. She also maintains her celebrity stature by having millions of followers on her social media platforms.

Early Life and Career

Paris Whitney Hilton is the eldest of four children born to Kathy and Richard Hilton on February 17, 1981 in New York City. She moved around frequently, mostly between Manhattan, the Hamptons and Beverly Hills. She was not very interested in school and, after leaving both the Professional Children’s School and the Provo Canyon School for emotionally troubled youth, she earned her GED instead of furthering her traditional education.

Hilton began modeling when she was a child and worked for many famous brands including Christian Dior and Guess. While doing this, she was active in the party scene and was making a name for herself by acting outrageously in public and having some high-profile romances with top celebrities — including one with Leonardo DiCaprio.

An unauthorized sex tape that earned millions dubbed “1 Night in Paris” was released to the public in 2004. Hilton filed a lawsuit and settled out of court with her receiving $400,000 from that scandal. The timing of this was helpful, as her reality series “The Simple Life” made its debut. In this show, Hilton was joined by her friend Nicole Richie as they tried to succeed on their own in the real world. The show was a hit and aired for five seasons between 2003-2007.

Also in 2004, she published “Confessions of an Heiress: A Tongue-in-Cheek Peek behind the Pose.” A year later, she put out her second book titled “Your Heiress Diary: Confess It All To Me.”

She got into some trouble in 2006 when she was arrested for a DUI, broke the terms of her probation and actually had to serve 23 days in jail.

Hilton has dabbled in all sorts of endeavors such as fashion design, singing, creating a music label and performing as a celebrity DJ. By 2014, Hilton became the highest-paid female DJ.

Personal Life and Real Estate

Hilton has had a string of public romances, having been briefly engaged several times, including to model Jason Shaw, Paris Latsis and Chris Zylka. However, none of them ended up at the altar. On November 11, 2021, she married venture capitalist Carter Reum.

She owns a few homes in the Los Angeles area and has a penthouse in Manhattan that she bought in 2014 for $4.9 million. She recently purchased an $8.4 million home in Malibu with her husband.

Paris Hilton can be seen on her products across the world, including on New Year’s Eve 2021, where she will be DJing in Paris Island on Roblox.

