How Rich is Steve Carell?

Comedian, writer, actor and satirist Steve Carell has attracted audiences, accumulated a legion of loyal fans and piled up cash, not only with iconic roles on the big screen, but also with unforgettable parts on some of the most successful television shows of his generation.

Carell boasts an estimated net worth of about $80 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.

Early Career & Highlights

Carell already had some modest credits as a writer and performer for “The Dana Carvey Show” prior to 1999, but that year, Carell earned his breakout television role as a clueless news correspondent on “The Daily Show.” He has since parlayed this experience on the iconic show into success on both the big and small screens over the course of the last several decades.

From comedic roles in movies like “Anchorman,” “Bruce Almighty,” and “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” to more serious turns in dramatic films including “Foxcatcher” — for which he earned an Oscar nomination — and “Crazy, Stupid, Love,” Carell has demonstrated a great versatility as an actor and writer.

Making the move to animated films proved no less successful for Carell, who earned $500,000 for his role as Gru, the main character in the 2010 animated movie “Despicable Me.” The Universal film, which spawned two sequels also featuring Carell, is one of the most successful movies the actor has ever appeared in, grossing more than half a billion dollars worldwide on a production budget of just $69 million.

Small Screen Success

Carell’s global success can be traced back to his role on the award-winning television series, “The Office,” catapulting his net worth to $50 million at the time. In 2006, Carell earned a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for his portrayal of Michael Scott the year prior. Carell’s original salary on “The Office” was reported to be between $50,000 and $75,000 per episode; however, by the time he left the show in 2011, he was earning $300,000 per episode, plus back-end profits.

More recently, Carell starred as Mitch Kessler in the critically acclaimed Apple TV+ series, “The Morning Show,” over the course of its first two seasons. Though the show has been renewed for a third season, it has not yet been confirmed if Carell will appear in any new episodes. For his work on the show, Carell was said to earn $750,000 per episode per Showbiz Cheatsheet.

Andrew Lisa contributed to this article.

