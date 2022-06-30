How Rich is Travis Barker?

Travis Barker, 46, is an American musician, fashion designer, owner of a record label and reality show star who is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. He is currently in the hospital being treated for a case of pancreatitis, which left his new bride Kourtney Kardashian overcome with worry.

In the late 90s, Blink-182 issued hits with “All the Small Things,” “What’s My Age Again?” and “Adam’s Song” — all from their most prominent album, 1999’s “Enema of the State.” “Enema of the State” would end up selling more than 15 million copies. Barker has been celebrated for his drumming skills, being named No. 99 on Rolling Stone’s “100 Greatest Drummers of All Time.”

He has also tried his hand at acting and appeared in TV shows including “Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place” and ” CSI: Crime Scene Investigation” in addition to his own short-lived reality show. His clothing line, Famous Stars & Straps, is geared toward skaters and the punk rock scene and launched in 1999 — however, the website and the brand’s social media presence have been silent as of late. In 2004, Barker launched LaSalle Records, as well as DTA Records in 2019. He now also lends his name to a line of CBD health products titled Barker Wellness.

Given his successful music career and other ventures, Barker has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Early Life and Career

Travis Landon Barker was the third child and only son born to Gloria and Randy Barker in Fontana, California, on Nov. 14, 1975. At the age of four, he received his first drum set. He took music lessons where he also learned how to play the piano and trumpet. He also became part of skater and surfer culture, but always kept up his interest in music and performed in many music competitions while in school.

He participated in two bands after graduating from high school. In 1996, he was a member of the Aquabats. That group went on tour with Blink-182 and Barker was asked to fill in when Blink-182’s drummer at the time, Scott Raynor, split the group. He was made an official member of Blink-182 in 1998.

Personal Life

Barker was notably involved in a serious Learjet crash in 2008 — a crash which claimed the lives of the pilot, co-pilot, and two other passengers who were close friends to the drummer. Barker and friend (and musical collaborator) Adam Goldstein, also known as DJ AM, were the only survivors of the crash.

Barker has been married three times. He was married to Melissa Kennedy for less than a year in 2001, and then married Shanna Moakler, a former Miss USA, in 2004. They have two children together, yet had a tumultuous divorce in 2008 and fought over child support payments. Both were arrested after a domestic dispute in 2014, though no charges were laid. He announced his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian in the fall of 2021, and they were wed in May 2022.

