Here’s How Much Debt Americans Will Have Due To the Coronavirus, by State

Debt burdens will vary greatly from state to state.
Cameron Huddleston

Cameron Huddleston

Life and Money Columnist
As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., more and more Americans will likely struggle to stay afloat financially. Millions already have lost jobs or been furloughed as businesses have been forced to temporarily close. And many self-employed workers and independent contractors have seen business dry up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without paychecks to cover their bills and emergency funds to fall back on, Americans might turn to credit to stay afloat. As a result, household debt – which already had been steadily rising – could soar.

To get a sense of how bad the problem could get, GOBankingRates surveyed nearly 5,000 adults across the U.S. to find out how much debt they expect to take on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, about half of respondents said they expect to take on debt. However, that percentage varies greatly from state to state – as does the amount of debt respondents in each state expect to accrue. Find out how much debt residents in your state expect to rack up as a result of the coronavirus.

Small town square in Union Springs, Alabama.
1/52
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • $0: 58.14%
  • $1-$999: 14.73%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 15.50%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 3.88%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 2.33%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.33%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.10%

Anchorage Alaska skyline with moose
2/52
©Shutterstock.com

Alaska

  • $0: 30.00%
  • $1-$999: 30.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 10.00%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 10.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 10.00%

Stock photograph of new apartment buildings on Broadway boulevard in downtown Tucson Arizona USA.
3/52
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arizona

  • $0: 47.93%
  • $1-$999: 18.18%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 15.70%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.26%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.13%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.65%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.13%

Row of colorful garden homes with two stories and white pillars in suburban neighborhood of Fayetteville, Arkansas.
4/52
BlazenImages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • $0: 60.87%
  • $1-$999: 17.39%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 17.39%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 0%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.35%
Beautiful view of downtown San Francisco with famous California Street illuminated in first golden morning light at sunrise in summer, San Francisco, California, USA.
5/52
bluejayphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • $0: 51.05%
  • $1-$999: 13.92%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.24%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.02%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.06%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.22%
  • $50,000 or more: 5.49%
Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA downtown city skyline at dusk.
6/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Colorado

  • $0: 44.20%
  • $1-$999: 14.49%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 21.01%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 12.32%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.62%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0.72%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.62%
Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Arch in Hartford, Connecticut, USA commemorating the Civil War.
7/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • $0: 50.00%
  • $1-$999: 6.67%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.33%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 10.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.33%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.67%
Lewes, Delaware, USA - May 28, 2011.
8/52
aimintang / Getty Images

Delaware

  • $0: 29.17%
  • $1-$999: 16.67%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 20.83%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 0%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 12.50%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 8.33%
  • $50,000 or more: 12.50%
Washington's city street and post office tower at sunrise, Washington, DC, USA.
9/52
zorazhuang / iStock.com

District of Columbia

  • $0: 47.83%
  • $1-$999: 30.43%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 8.70%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.35%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.35%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.35%

Photo of a street, at a residential district.
10/52
wsfurlan / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Florida

  • $0: 54.90%
  • $1-$999: 10.46%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 16.34%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.15%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 2.61%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.27%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.27%
Atlanta, Georgia, USA – July 26, 2015: Sunset panoramic aerial view of Atlanta skyline, with the Westin Peachtree Plaza skyscraper at its center, with a mobile sculpture of the SkyLounge rooftop terra - Image.
11/52
Conchi Martinez / Shutterstock.com

Georgia

  • $0: 47.76%
  • $1-$999: 11.19%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 15.67%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 13.43%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.22%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.99%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.73%
Aloha Tower, Honolulu, Oahu, Hawaii.
12/52
anouchka / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • $0: 44.00%
  • $1-$999: 20.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.00%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 12.00%
Wheat fields are almost ready to harvest near the Rexburg Idaho Temple at sunset.
13/52
Bret-Barton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • $0: 50.88%
  • $1-$999: 21.05%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 8.77%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.53%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 1.75%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.75%
  • $50,000 or more: 5.26%
Chicago, USA - January 17, 2018: Cloud Gate is a public sculpture by Indian-born British artist Sir Anish Kapoor, that is the centerpiece of AT.
14/52
MonicaNinker / iStock.com

Illinois

  • $0: 52.68%
  • $1-$999: 15.63%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 16.07%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 5.36%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.46%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.91%
  • $50,000 or more: 0.89%
Indianapolis skyline with the White River, Indiana.
15/52
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • $0: 50.63%
  • $1-$999: 15.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.13%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.75%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.13%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.38%

Winterset, United States - September 24, 2019.
16/52
cnicbc / Getty Images

Iowa

  • $0: 54.21%
  • $1-$999: 18.69%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.08%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 7.48%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 1.87%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.87%
  • $50,000 or more: 2.80%
Wichita city skyline.
17/52
ecliptic blue / Shutterstock.com

Kansas

  • $0: 56.10%
  • $1-$999: 17.07%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.20%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 2.44%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 2.44%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.88%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.88%
Louisville, Kentucky, USA - March 27th 2016: Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts building in Louisville Kentucky with rod iron fence which states "Downtown Louisville" in foreground.
18/52
Thomas Kelley / Getty Images

Kentucky

  • $0: 44.62%
  • $1-$999: 24.62%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 20.00%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.62%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.08%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.08%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
New Orleans, USA - February 7, 2015: Mansion decorated for Mardi Gras in the Garden District of New Orleans, Louisiana.
19/52
benedek / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • $0: 47.69%
  • $1-$999: 16.92%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 16.92%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.62%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 6.15%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.08%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.62%
Portland is the largest city in the state of Maine located on a penninsula extended into the scenic Casco Bay.
20/52
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Maine

  • $0: 45.00%
  • $1-$999: 15.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 25.00%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
Annapolis Maryland city street at dusk
21/52
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Maryland

  • $0: 65.85%
  • $1-$999: 10.98%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 6.10%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 7.32%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 2.44%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.22%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.10%
Stock photograph of the landmark Massachusetts State House, the state capitol of Massachusetts, USA, located in downtown Boston.
22/52
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • $0: 56.76%
  • $1-$999: 13.51%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 16.22%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 2.70%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.05%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.76%
The Tridge is the formal name of a three-way wooden footbridge spanning the confluence of the Chippewa and Tittabawassee Rivers near downtown Midland, Michigan, in the Tri-Cities region.
23/52
ShriramPatki / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Michigan

  • $0: 58.90%
  • $1-$999: 13.01%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 10.96%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.90%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0.68%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.37%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.16%
Minneapolis and Stone Arch Bridge at Sunrise.
24/52
Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • $0: 54.29%
  • $1-$999: 8.57%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 15.71%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.00%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.14%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.29%

Lighthouse and Visitor Center in Biloxi, Mississippi.
25/52
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • $0: 57.97%
  • $1-$999: 13.04%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 14.49%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 2.90%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.35%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.45%
  • $50,000 or more: 5.80%
Old Courthouse in downtown St.
26/52
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Missouri

  • $0: 55.80%
  • $1-$999: 18.23%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 11.05%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 6.63%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.42%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.21%
  • $50,000 or more: 1.66%
Barn in Pablo Montana - Image.
27/52
Scott Wilson Photography / Shutterstock.com

Montana

  • $0: 47.14%
  • $1-$999: 10.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.86%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 12.86%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.29%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.29%
  • $50,000 or more: 8.57%
Memorial Park and Rose Garden of Omaha, Nebraska.
28/52
Shots by Natalie / Shutterstock.com

Nebraska

  • $0: 49.25%
  • $1-$999: 16.42%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 17.91%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.48%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 11.94%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
Carson City, Nevada, USA - April 24, 2019: Daytime view of breweries and stores along N Carson Street in the Historic District.
29/52
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Nevada

  • $0: 46.67%
  • $1-$999: 14.67%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 14.67%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.33%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.00%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.67%
  • $50,000 or more: 8.00%

Portsmouth, New Hampshire, USA town cityscape.
30/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • $0: 68.75%
  • $1-$999: 18.75%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 6.25%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 6.25%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
The capital statehouse of New Jersey lights up as the sun sets the Delaware River in the background city of Trenton.
31/52
Real Window Creative / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • $0: 50.00%
  • $1-$999: 18.57%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 8.57%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 7.14%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.71%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.29%
  • $50,000 or more: 5.71%
Santa Fe, New Mexico, USA downtown cityscape and street at twilight.
32/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • $0: 45.31%
  • $1-$999: 18.75%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 20.31%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.69%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.13%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 7.81%
Aerial view of the Central park in New York with golf fields and tall skyscrapers surrounding the park.
33/52
Ingus Kruklitis / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • $0: 47.98%
  • $1-$999: 15.15%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 14.65%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.09%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 6.57%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.54%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.03%
The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.
34/52
traveler1116 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • $0: 50.97%
  • $1-$999: 13.59%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 20.39%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.37%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 5.34%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.94%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.40%

Fargo, ND, USA - July 24, 2015: The old railway water tower advertising the Great Northern Bicycle Co in front the Fargo-Moorhead complex in downtown Fargo N.
35/52
csfotoimages / Getty Images

North Dakota

  • $0: 58.06%
  • $1-$999: 3.23%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 9.68%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.68%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 12.90%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.45%
Dayton Ohio skyline
36/52
©Shutterstock.com

Ohio

  • $0: 50.83%
  • $1-$999: 16.57%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 14.36%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.84%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.97%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.66%
  • $50,000 or more: 2.76%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.
37/52
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • $0: 55.17%
  • $1-$999: 19.54%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.79%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 1.15%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.45%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.30%
  • $50,000 or more: 4.60%
Hood River, Oregon at sunset.
38/52
voshadhi / Getty Images

Oregon

  • $0: 50.50%
  • $1-$999: 10.89%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.86%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.90%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 6.93%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.96%
  • $50,000 or more: 3.96%
Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA.
39/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • $0: 52.36%
  • $1-$999: 14.14%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 13.61%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.47%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.19%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.62%
  • $50,000 or more: 2.62%
Newport, Rhode Island.
40/52
Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Rhode Island

  • $0: 50.00%
  • $1-$999: 14.29%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 0%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 0%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 14.29%
  • $50,000 or more: 21.43%
Downtown Greenville, SC South Carolina Skyline Cityscape at Sunrise.
41/52
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • $0: 47.67%
  • $1-$999: 20.93%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 10.47%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 5.81%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.65%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.49%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.98%

Rapid City, South Dakota, USA - October 06, 2018: street scene of downtown Rapid City with buildings and businesses.
42/52
James Gabbert / Shutterstock.com

South Dakota

  • $0: 35.48%
  • $1-$999: 25.81%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.90%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 9.68%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 6.45%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 9.68%
High end townhouses line the streets on Mud Island, Memphis, Tennessee.
43/52
sframephoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • $0: 47.17%
  • $1-$999: 16.98%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.26%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 6.60%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 3.77%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 5.66%
  • $50,000 or more: 7.55%
Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.
44/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • $0: 51.06%
  • $1-$999: 15.74%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 14.89%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 10.21%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.26%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0.85%
  • $50,000 or more: 2.98%

Park City, Utah, USA town skyline over Main Street at twilight.
45/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • $0: 51.04%
  • $1-$999: 11.46%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.50%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.33%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 7.29%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.17%
  • $50,000 or more: 5.21%
Burlington Vermont
46/52
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Vermont

  • $0: 41.67%
  • $1-$999: 16.67%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 33.33%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 0%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 8.33%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
Tysons Corner, Virginia highrise office buildings.
47/52
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • $0: 50.00%
  • $1-$999: 18.35%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 15.14%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 5.05%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.59%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 4.59%
  • $50,000 or more: 2.29%
Woman jogs with her dog at the Spokane River promenade in downtown Spokane Washington USA at sunrise.
48/52
benedek / Getty Images

Washington

  • $0: 57.76%
  • $1-$999: 18.10%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 11.21%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 4.31%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.31%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 2.59%
  • $50,000 or more: 1.72%
Charleston, West Virginia, USA skyline on the Kanawha River at dusk.
49/52
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • $0: 53.33%
  • $1-$999: 20.00%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 16.67%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 6.67%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 0%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 3.33%
  • $50,000 or more: 0%
Downtown skyline with Buildings in Milwaukee at twilight, in Wisconsin USA.
50/52
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wisconsin

  • $0: 50.62%
  • $1-$999: 17.28%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 12.35%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 7.41%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.32%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 1.85%
  • $50,000 or more: 6.17%
Cheyenne, Wyoming, USA - July 21, 2013: People on a horse drawn carriage in downtown Cheyenne.
51/52
RiverNorthPhotography / Getty Images

Wyoming

  • $0: 43.48%
  • $1-$999: 17.39%
  • $1,000-$4,999: 17.39%
  • $5,000-$9,999: 8.70%
  • $10,000-$19,999: 4.35%
  • $20,000-$49,999: 0%
  • $50,000 or more: 8.70%
Unhappy man looking at bills sitting at table in living room.
52/52
BartekSzewczyk / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Here's How Much Debt Americans Will Have Due To the Coronavirus, by Age

Perhaps unsurprisingly, seeing as how they’ve had more time to pad their emergency funds, fewer older respondents anticipate taking on debt due to the coronavirus. Just over 57% of those 65 and older claimed they do not expect to fall into debt, and a slight majority — 51% — of respondents ages 55 to 64 said the same thing.

Results were a little more varied among middle-age respondents. Only 45% of respondents ages 45 to 54 are confident they won’t accumulate debt due to the coronavirus, a survey low. Millennial respondents — that is, those in the 25 to 34 and 35 to 44 age brackets — also expect to take on more debt than senior respondents. Sixteen percent of Millennial respondents think they’ll take on between $1,000 to $4,999 in debt, while over 20% of those same respondents anticipate taking on $5,000 or more.

More From GOBankingRates

    Methodology: GOBankingRates surveyed 4,964 Americans ages 18 and older from across the country between March 24 and March 27, 2020, asking one question: How much debt do you anticipate taking on due to the coronavirus pandemic? Age data was not available for 990 respondents (19.94% of respondents). GOBankingRates used Google Surveys to conduct the poll. 

