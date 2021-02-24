Here’s How Much Debt Americans Will Have Due To the Coronavirus, by State

As the coronavirus continues to spread in the U.S., more and more Americans will likely struggle to stay afloat financially. Millions already have lost jobs or been furloughed as businesses have been forced to temporarily close. And many self-employed workers and independent contractors have seen business dry up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Without paychecks to cover their bills and emergency funds to fall back on, Americans might turn to credit to stay afloat. As a result, household debt – which already had been steadily rising – could soar.

To get a sense of how bad the problem could get, GOBankingRates surveyed nearly 5,000 adults across the U.S. to find out how much debt they expect to take on due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Nationwide, about half of respondents said they expect to take on debt. However, that percentage varies greatly from state to state – as does the amount of debt respondents in each state expect to accrue. Find out how much debt residents in your state expect to rack up as a result of the coronavirus.