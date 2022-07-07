Do These Key Members of the White House Staff Make as Much Money as You Think?

The White House’s annual report to Congress was released July 1, listing the names, titles and salaries of 474 members working for President Biden. According to NJ.com, 24 White House staff members earn the top salary of $180,000 per year, but two members are paid even more.

Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health and now serving as acting science adviser to the president, earns $300,000. Luisa Paiewonsky, senior policy adviser for transportation, is offered a salary of $191,300.

Here are the annual salaries of some White House aides, according to the White House annual report and as detailed by NJ.com.

Katherine Bedingfield , director of communications — $180,000.

, director of communications — $180,000. Joe Biden , $400,000, a presidential salary which has remained the same since 2001.

, $400,000, a presidential salary which has remained the same since 2001. Vanessa Chen , special assistant to the president for criminal justice and gun policy — $130,000.

, special assistant to the president for criminal justice and gun policy — $130,000. Brian Deese , director of the National Economic Council — $180,000.

, director of the National Economic Council — $180,000. Anita Dunn , senior adviser — $180,000.

, senior adviser — $180,000. Rebecca Hermanowicz , ethics counsel — $168,282.

, ethics counsel — $168,282. Karine Jean-Pierre , White House press secretary — $180,000.

, White House press secretary — $180,000. Ronald Klain , White House chief of staff — $180,000.

, White House chief of staff — $180,000. Mitch Landrieu , senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator — $180,000.

, senior advisor and infrastructure implementation coordinator — $180,000. Michael LaRosa , special assistant and press secretary — $110,000.

, special assistant and press secretary — $110,000. Justin Levitt , senior policy adviser for democracy and voting rights — $0.

, senior policy adviser for democracy and voting rights — $0. Chad Maisel , director of racial and economic justice — $100,000.

, director of racial and economic justice — $100,000. Gina McCarthy , national climate adviser — $180,000.

, national climate adviser — $180,000. Leidy Perez-Davis , special assistant to the president for immigration — $110,000.

, special assistant to the president for immigration — $110,000. Bharat Ramamurti , deputy director of the National Economic Council — $155,000.

, deputy director of the National Economic Council — $155,000. Vinay Reddy , director of speechwriting for the president — $155,000.

, director of speechwriting for the president — $155,000. Dana Remus , White House counsel — $180,000.

, White House counsel — $180,000. Steve Ricchetti , counselor to the president — $180,000.

, counselor to the president — $180,000. Susan Rice , domestic policy adviser — $180,000.

, domestic policy adviser — $180,000. Samantha Silverberg , special assistant for transportation and infrastructure policy — $130,000.

, special assistant for transportation and infrastructure policy — $130,000. Jacob Sullivan , assistant to the president for national security affairs — $180,000.

, assistant to the president for national security affairs — $180,000. Neera Tanden , senior adviser to the president — $180,000.

, senior adviser to the president — $180,000. Jeffrey Wexler, director of COVID-19 operations — $100,000.

