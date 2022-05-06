How Much Is New White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Worth?

Michael Brochstein / SOPA Images / Shutterstock.com

On May 5, the White House announced that Karine Jean-Pierre would be replacing the outgoing Jen Psaki as White House press secretary. Jean-Pierre is set to assume the role on May 13, and will be the first Black person and first openly LGBTQ person to hold the position. Discussing jobs, the economy, and the broader sphere of public affairs will be part and parcel of Jean-Pierre’s new station.

Jean-Pierre was the leading contender for the position when it became known that Psaki would be leaving and brings a wealth of experience to the job. A seasoned political analyst, Jean-Pierre was Kamala Harris’ chief of staff during the vice president’s presidential campaign in 2020 and served on Barack Obama’s campaigns in 2008 and 2012. Jean-Pierre has filled in for her predecessor several times already, most recently when Psaki was quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19.

“Karine not only brings the experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job, but she will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people,” President Joe Biden said in a statement.

Birthdate: August 13, 1977.

Estimated net worth: $1-$2 million.

Primary sources of income: White House Principal Deputy Secretary, U.S. congressional salary, political analyst for NBC and MSNBC, author.

Karine Jean-Pierre Estimated Net Worth: $1-$2 Million

Having worked for years in prestigious political and government positions — and possessing several supplemental income streams — Karine Jean-Pierre’s estimated net worth rests at between $1-$2 million.

According to the 2021 Annual Report to Congress on White House Personnel, as the deputy assistant to the president and principal deputy press secretary and senior adviser, Jean-Pierre’s salary was $155,000 per year. She will get a bump in pay upon taking over Psaki’s assistant to the president and press secretary roles and will make $180,000 a year, which places her among the most highly compensated staffers in President Biden’s administration.

Jean-Pierre joined the faculty of Columbia University in 2014 as a lecturer at the School of International and Public Affairs (SIPA), teaching courses on campaign management. According to Glassdoor and Indeed the typical Columbia University Lecturer salary sits around $65,000.

In Jan. 2019, Jean-Pierre took on the role of political analyst at NBC News and MSNBC. She has also been a Democratic strategist and analyst for PBS’ NewsHour.

In 2021, she added the job title of author to her impressive resume. Her first book, “Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America,” was published by Hanover Square Press to positive reviews.

Early Life

Karine Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique to Haitian parents, but was raised in Queens, NYC, since the age of 5. Her mother worked as a home health aide and her father was a taxi driver. She is the eldest of three children, and took on the responsibility of caring for her younger siblings when her parents were working six or seven days a week.

Jean-Pierre is a graduate of the New York Institute of Technology but pursued politics when she was studying for her MPA at the School of International and Public Affairs at Columbia University (where she eventually became a lecturer).

Career

After graduating with her MPA, Jean-Pierre worked as the director of legislative and budget affairs for New York City councillor James F. Gennaro. She would then serve as the political director for John Edwards’ presidential campaign in 2008, before moving over to Barack Obama’s campaign the same year.

With Obama, she served as his campaign’s southeast regional political director and was the regional political director for the White House Office of Political Affairs during the former president’s first term. For his 2012 re-election campaign, Jean-Pierre worked as national deputy battleground states director. In 2016, she was Martin O’Malley’s deputy campaign manager.

In 2020, Jean-Pierre joined Biden’s presidential campaign as a senior adviser. In November, it was announced that she was to be the principal deputy press secretary, a role she will hold until May 13.

Activism

Described by Forbes in 2022 as a “prominent Democratic activist,” Jean-Pierre has previously worked at the non-profit organization Center for Community and Corporate Ethics for Walmart Watch, whose goal is “to challenge Walmart to become a better employer, neighbor, and corporate citizen in order to improve the wages, health benefits, and treatment of workers.”

In April 2016, Jean-Pierre became the senior adviser and national spokesperson for MoveOn.org, a progressive political action committee.

Personal Life

Jean-Pierre is in a relationship with CNN anchor and correspondent Suzanne Malveaux. They live in Washington, D.C., with their adopted daughter, Soleil.

