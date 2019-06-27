How Much Is Sen. Elizabeth Warren Worth?

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, 73, is a law professor, politician and author who has been serving as a senator from Massachusetts since 2013. She is a passionate Democrat, who proudly embraces progressivism and continues to work hard to promote the Green New Deal and reforms to healthcare.

Quick Stats on Elizabeth Warren

Birthdate: June 22, 1949

June 22, 1949 Birthplace: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Residence: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Cambridge, Massachusetts Marital status: Husband, Bruce Mann

Husband, Bruce Mann Children: Amelia and Alex

Amelia and Alex Education: Attended George Washington University, University of Houston, B.A., Rutgers University, J.D.

Warren was the first female senator elected in Massachusetts. She took the national stage when she ran for president in 2020. After Super Tuesday, she dropped out of the primary race where she was second only to now President Joe Biden.

Despite not winning the nomination, she made enough of an impression to keep herself in the public eye. Her opposition to fraudulent lenders, big banks and for-profit educational institutions are some of her passion projects.

While she earns a minimum of $174,000 as a senator, she and her husband, Bruce Mann have a combined net worth of approximately $12 million, according to Forbes.

Warren’s Work Before Becoming Senator

Warren practiced law for several years before going to teach law at her alma mater, Rutgers and then at Harvard. She has also taken advisory roles in legal and economic areas. Specifically, she worked with former President Barack Obama for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as a first special advisor.

Warren’s Income Disclosure Act

As one of former President Donald Trump’s most vocal Democratic adversaries, Warren introduced the Anti-Corruption and Public Integrity Act in Washington in August 2018. The law would require all congressional candidates to release the two most recent years of tax returns. Warren herself released 10 years’ worth of state and federal tax returns a day after proposing the new law. Her disclosure revealed a combined gross income of $913,000 in 2017 between her and her husband.

Her Earnings from Authoring Books

Warren has published 11 books and that is where most of her fortune comes from. She earned $3 million as a best-selling author for “The Two-Income Trap: Why Middle-Class Mothers and Fathers Are Going Broke,” which she co-wrote with her daughter in 2004. In 2014, her memoir “A Fighting Chance” earned her at least $1.5 million.

Warren’s Early Years

Elizabeth Ann Herring was the fourth child and only girl born to Pauline and Donald in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on June 22, 1949. She started her college career at George Washington University but dropped out after she got married. She returned to school and earned her degree in 1970 from the University of Houston. She earned her law degree from Rutgers Law School in 1976.

She married high school sweetheart James Robert “Jim” Warren in 1968 and they have two children together. The pair divorced in 1978, but she retained his surname. In 1980, she married law professor and Massachusetts native Bruce H. Mann.

Currently, she lives in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her home, which was purchased in 1995, is rumored to be worth nearly $4 million today.

