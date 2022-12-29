How Much Is Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Worth?

After escaping an attempted kidnapping by far-right perpetrators back in 2020, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, 51, is set to be sworn in for her second term as the governor of Michigan on Jan. 1.

In August 2020, a radical group was indicted for attempting to kidnap the governor and overthrow the government. They were stopped and captured by the FBI for their act of domestic terrorism.

Whitmer, a Democrat, began serving as governor in 2019. She had been working in state government for long before that, having served in the Michigan Senate from 2006 to 2015 and the Michigan House of Representatives from 2001 to 2006.

Nationally, she has been a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee since 2021.

Whitmer’s salary as governor of Michigan is $159,300 per year. According to financial disclosure forms, she and husband Marc Mallory reported bringing in $239,195. The couple has investments valued at $2,465,439 and a retirement fund valued at $114,636. This brings their net worth to a little more than $2.5 million, according to Whitmer’s 2021 Financial Disclosure form.

Gretchen Esther Whitmer was born in Lansing, Michigan on August 23, 1971. She earned her undergraduate and law degree from Michigan State University. She did not win her first election for the Michigan House of Representatives, but in 2000 she succeeded and represented the 70th district.

Whitmer was previously married to Gary Shrewsbury, with whom she has two daughters. After their divorce, she wed dentist Dr. Marc P. Mallory in 2011. He has three sons from a previous marriage.

While the family currently lives in the Governor’s Mansion in Lansing, they own a vacation property in Michigan valued at $400,000.

