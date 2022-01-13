How Rich Is Joe Manchin?

Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock / Alex Brandon/AP/Shutterstock

Joe Manchin, 74, is a businessperson, former state governor and current U.S. senator who has been representing the state of West Virginia since 2010. He has been making headlines for being a Democrat who has gone against the legislation put forward by others in his party more than once.

See: Goldman Sachs Lowers US GDP Forecast Following Manchin’s Build Back Better Opposition

Find: Stimulus Update — Does Build Back Better Defeat Spell the End of Child Tax Credit Payments?

He is infamous for refusing to cast his vote for President Biden’s Build Back Better plan, thus causing the bill to fail.

Manchin takes home a base salary of $174,000 per year from his government service, but his other ventures make his yearly salary $700,000 per year, and his net worth is $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Manchin made his fortune as a founder of Enersystems, a coal brokerage firm. Between 2011 and 2020, he took home more than $5 million in dividends. In 2020 alone, he received $500,000 in dividends. He has been listed as one of the 20 richest senators.

See: How Much You’d Need To Earn To Be as Rich as Famous US Politicians

Find: Child Tax Credit — You Could Get a Double Payment in February — Here’s Why

Make Your Money Work Better for You

Prior to being elected as a senator, Manchin served as the 34th governor of West Virginia from 2005 to 2010. Before that, he was a state senator from 1986 to 1996.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1947, in Farmington, West Virginia. Both his dad and grandfather were businessmen who were also involved in local politics, each eventually serving as mayor of Farmington. Joe Manchin graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor’s in business administration.

Manchin started working for the family businesses, which included furniture and grocery stores, before entering a career in politics. In 1982, he joined the West Virginia House of Delegates. He was elected to the West Virginia state Senate four years later. During the same time, he founded Enersystems.

See: AOC and 12 Other Political Figures Who Made Major Career Changes

Find: What 2022 Means for Stimulus Checks and the Child Tax Credit

In 1967, Manchin married Heather Conelly with whom he has three children.

Manchin and his wife own a home on the Kanawha River that they purchased for $765,000 in January 2021. The couple lives on a houseboat when in Washington, D.C. That home is worth $250,000.

Manchin has not yet announced his future plans, but he continues to make headlines as a member of the U.S. Senate.

Make Your Money Work Better for You

More From GOBankingRates