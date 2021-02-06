How Much Is Vice President Kamala Harris Worth?

On Jan. 20, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first woman of color elected vice president alongside President Joe Biden. Roughly 191,500 U.S. flags covered the National Mall, representing the people who could not be at Inauguration Day due to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

Many women who watched the inauguration from home opted to wear pearls in a show of support for Harris.

Harris’ trademark jewelry dates back to her days at Howard, where she majored in political science and economics. After graduating in 1986, she went to the University of California, Hastings College of the Law. She went on to become the first Black attorney general of California in 2011 and served until 2017. She also served as a United States senator from California from 2017 to 2021.

But what sort of financial outlook does Harris have as she gears up for the next four years?

Here’s a closer look at Kamala Harris’ net worth.

Kamala Harris’ Net Worth: Around $1.7 Million

Kamala Harris’ net worth falls around $1.7 million. In her latest Senate financial disclosure, Harris reported she made $277,763 in income in 2019 entirely from book publishing advances.

She keeps a significant portion of that in cash, with a Wells Fargo savings account that has between $250,001 and $500,000 in it. However, the biggest chunk of her reported wealth would come in the form of her retirement plan through the city of San Francisco. Her City & County of San Francisco 457(b) Deferred Compensation Plan could be worth as much as $800,000. She also has between $115,002 and $300,000 in debt from a mortgage — 30 years with a 3.75% APR — and a home equity line of credit — 20 years at a 4.75% APR.

Focusing just on Harris’ personal reported wealth does not paint a complete picture, however. The California senator’s disclosure also includes assets held by her husband — Doug Emhoff — that could add up to as much as $6.3 million. Emhoff recently left his position as a partner at the international law firm DLA Piper. Harris’ most recent tax returns show that her husband reported nearly $1.9 million in adjusted gross income in 2018.

Kamala Harris’ Pricey Properties Add To Net Worth

Before moving to Number One Observatory Circle in Washington D.C., Harris and Emhoff lived in Brentwood, California, in a home that is worth upwards of $5 million. Harris also purchased a two-bedroom condo in D.C. for $1.775 million that is now worth between $1.8 million and $2.1 million. In 2004, Harris bought a condo in town for $489,000. Its value has nearly doubled since then.

Joel Anderson and Sean Dennison contributed to the reporting for this article.

Financial figures are accurate as of Jan. 20, 2021.

Last update: Jan. 20, 2021