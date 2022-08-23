Advertiser Disclosure
How Much is Marco Rubio Worth?

Marco Rubio, 51, is a politician and author who has served as a Republican senator representing Florida since 2010. He has enjoyed a major media presence since running in the 2016 presidential election, and is now focused on re-election.

While he is the only Republican on the primary ballot in Florida, the polls show a closer race than expected against Democrat Val Demings come November.

In addition to his career in politics, Rubio has authored three books: “100 Innovative Ideas for Florida’s Future,” “An American Son: A Memoir” and “American Dreams: Restoring Economic Opportunity for Everyone.”

He has earned about $1 million from book sales, earns $18,000 per year for teaching college courses at Florida International University and makes at least $174,000 per year from his senatorial salary, bringing his estimated net worth to about $1 million, according to highincomesource.com

In 2018, he was in the red (down ~$1.2 million), per OpenSecrets.

Early Life and Career

Marco Antonio Rubio was the third of four children born to Cuban immigrants Oriales and Marco Rubio Reina in Miami, Florida, on May 28, 1971. His parents became naturalized citizens in 1975.

He received a football scholarship to Tarkio College in Missouri, but left shortly thereafter and attended a community college in Gainesville, Florida. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from the University of Florida in 1993, and earned his law degree from the University of Miami School of Law in 1996. While in law school, he interned for Republican congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen and also worked on Bob Dole’s presidential campaign.

Rubio was elected to the West Miami City Commission in 1998.

Within four years of getting his law degree, he was elected to the Florida House of Representatives. He would serve the Republicans there in a variety of capacities over the next 8 years before being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010.

Rubio was married to Jeanette Dousdebes Rubio in 1998. They share four children together, and live in Miami, Florida.

